WATCH: People Scramble For Safety As Speeding Truck Rams Into Crowded Dhaba In Pakistan, Video Viral

In a dramatic fashion, a speeding truck appears to have accidentally rammed into a nearby dhaba, where shaken patrons narrowly escaped disaster as tables and chairs were sent flying in a sudden wave of chaos in Kohat, Pakistan.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a truck was speeding on the highway when it suddenly suffered a tyre burst, lost control, and rammed into a nearby dhaba, where a dozen people were sitting outside when the disaster struck.

The truck's sudden tyre burst of a truck apparently triggered the driver's sudden loss of control, turning a routine roadside meal into a scene of absolute panic as customers bolted for safety. Tyre bursts are often more dangerous and much more severe on heavy commercial vehicles than on smaller automobiles, often resulting in an instant loss of steering capability and a catastrophic hazard for any roadside structures or pedestrians on the path.

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How Did Patrons Escape the Sudden Crash?

Kohat, which is located in the scenic southern region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is known for its major transit routes, where bustling roadside food stalls sit just feet away from heavy commercial highway traffic.

However, the region witnessed a near-fatal tragedy averted only by split-second reflexes and miraculous luck. In viral CCTV footage, a dozen people were seen outside the dhaba, and the truck was speeding on the highway when it suddenly swerved sharply toward the seating area following a tyre burst.

The driver appeared to have lost control of the truck and veered completely off the pavement, crashing violently into the storefront before coming to a dead stop. The people apparently managed to escape from the truck's path moments before it slammed into the dhaba, narrowly avoiding serious injury.

People run for their lives after a truck loses control and rams into a dhaba The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) October 7, 2026

The truck shattered the outdoor seating area and left a trail of shattered plastic chairs, debris, and twisted metal in its wake, highlighting once again the terrifying vulnerability of open-air roadside establishments situated along major high-speed transport corridors.

Since Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is often frequented by a high volume of heavy vehicles travelling from various industrial hubs toward regional trade centers, the relentless flow of high-speed traffic poses a constant risk to roadside establishments.

What Are Pakistan's Traffic Rules and Speed Limits for Heavy Trucks?

Pakistan's traffic rules and speed limits for heavy trucks vary by road type and location. On the motorways, the standard maximum speed limit for heavy vehicles is between 90 kmph and 110 kmph, while national highways enforce lower thresholds, typically capping heavy transport vehicles around 90 km/h to minimize accident risks.

However, urban cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad have reportedly capped heavy vehicles at a speed of 30 km/h, aiming to curb urban accidents, though monitoring and compliance across provincial highways and rural transit corridors like Kohat continue to face significant infrastructural hurdles.

Heavy vehicles like trucks must strictly comply with driving in the extreme left lane on the multi-lane highways and motorways to separate slow freight traffic from fast-moving passenger vehicles. Moreover, heavy commercial vehicles should feature dashcams, trackers, and underrun protection devices on the front, sides, and rear.

However, the recent incident of a truck veering sharply off course, narrowly missing several patrons who had already scattered, underscores the vital need for stringent safety compliance and tighter regulatory oversight across Pakistan's major transit corridors.

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