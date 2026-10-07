AR Homes Charlotte Showcases Its 2026 Parade Of Homes Model For New Construction, Reinforcing Its Position As The Go-To Custom Home Builder In Charlotte, NC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fully furnished Custom Obsidian model gave Parade visitors a look at luxury new construction from a locally owned, 2025 AvidCX Diamond Award-winning builder serving South Charlotte, Ballantyne, and Weddington, NC.

Charlotte, NORTH CAROLINA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AR Homes Charlotte (Paragon Homes of Charlotte, Inc.) showcased its Custom Obsidian model home as entry C22 in the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte's 2026 Parade of Homes, held September 19-20 and 26-27. The 4,423-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom new construction model sits on a 1.17-acre wooded lot in The Vineyards at Cheval in southeast Charlotte, and it was one of more than 40 new homes on the self-guided regional tour. A finished model shows what a rendering can't. Parade visitors could inspect the craftsmanship firsthand, from the vaulted beamed ceiling and walk-in scullery to the owner's bath and outdoor kitchen, before ever talking contracts. For buyers comparing options for a custom home builder in Charlotte, N, the Custom Obsidian gives an open-door look at how AR Homes Charlotte builds, and the home remains open for private tours by appointment.







The Obsidian model by Paragon Homes of Charlotte features open-concept living, a main-floor primary suite, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces.

Inside the New Construction Model AR Homes Charlotte Built for the 2026 Parade

The Custom Obsidian is a two-story plan with the owner's suite on the main level. According to the Parade of Homes entry listin, the home is fully furnished and connected to city water and sewer, with a fenced lot.

Highlights of the model include:



A vaulted, beamed ceiling spanning the kitchen and casual dining area and carrying out onto the covered porch

A gourmet kitchen with a large island, premium appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a walk-in scullery

A main-level owner's suite with a soaking tub, walk-in shower, and his and hers closets, plus a main-level guest bedroom

Two upstairs bedrooms, a bonus room, and a flex space

A saltwater pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, and outdoor kitchen A 3-car garage with storage and hobby space

The floor plan and a 3D virtual tour are available on the Custom Obsidian new construction model hom page.

The Vineyards at Cheval is a 425-acre equestrian-inspired community on the Mint Hill side of southeast Charlotte, with estate homesites from 0.69 to 5.69 acres.

"We entered the Custom Obsidian in the Parade because a finished home answers questions a floor plan can't," said Mitch Genda, Owner and President of AR Homes Charlotte, Paragon Homes of Charlotte, Inc. "People opened the scullery cabinets, looked up at the beamed ceiling, and walked out to the pool and outdoor kitchen. That's the same level of detail we put into every home we build, whether it's in Cheval or on a client's own lot."

How AR Homes Charlotte Builds Custom Homes

AR Homes Charlotte is locally owned and run. Mitch Genda founded the company in Charlotte in 2010 and still leads it as Owner and President, and his 15 years building in the local market were the focus of Charlotte Real Producers' July 2026 Partner Spotligh. The company keeps its design studio in Pineville and its construction team in the Charlotte region.

As an independently owned franchise of AR Homes® by Arthur Rutenberg, a luxury custom home brand founded in 1953, the local team also draws on a national library of architect-designed plans. Through the company's Personalized Floor Plan process, each plan can be customized in days rather than weeks or months. Buyers can build in one of the company's communities or on a lot they already own, then make finish selections with the in-house design studio.

Construction Manager Kurt Kuchenbrod, a licensed North Carolina general contractor, has helped build hundreds of Charlotte-area homes since joining the company in 2011.

Customer experience has also been measured independently. AR Homes Charlotte received a 2025 AvidCX Diamond Awar in the U.S. Custom category, following a Gold Award in 2024. The award is based entirely on post-move-in homeowner surveys rating communication, responsiveness, craftsmanship, and overall experience.

Homeowner feedback points the same way. AR Homes Charlotte holds a 4.6-star rating across 44 reviews on its Google Business Profil. Reviewers consistently mention fast responses to calls and texts and steady communication after move-in. Several who built from out of town say the team made a long-distance build manageable. Others single out finish work that was careful and never rushed.

Where AR Homes Charlotte Builds

As a custom home builder in Charlotte, NC, AR Homes Charlotte builds across the greater Charlotte region, including:



South Charlotte and Ballantyne, NC

Weddington, Waxhaw, and Marvin, NC

Mint Hill and Matthews, NC

Belmont and Lake Wylie, NC Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and York County, SC

Beyond The Vineyards at Cheval, the company builds at McLean, a Lake Wylie waterfront community in Belmont, and has announced a new community in Weddington.

Private tours of the Custom Obsidian are scheduled through Sales Consultant Christopher Dillard or Client Concierge Shelby Gann at (704) 207-4685. AR Homes Charlotte and the Custom Obsidian model are located at 16713 Grande Vineyards Dr, Charlotte, NC 28227.

About AR Homes Charlotte (Paragon Homes of Charlotte, Inc.)

AR Homes Charlotte (Paragon Homes of Charlotte, Inc.) is a locally owned custom home builder founded in Charlotte in 2010 by Mitch Genda. The company builds in established communities and on clients' own lots across the Charlotte area and York County, SC, as an independently owned franchise of AR Homes® by Arthur Rutenberg. AR Homes Charlotte is a 2025 AvidCX Diamond Award winner.







The Obsidian model by Paragon Homes of Charlotte features architectural gables, a main-floor owner's retreat, and pocket glass doors that open to a private lanai.

Press Inquiries

AR Homes Charlotte (Paragon Homes of Charlotte, Inc.)

mgenda [at] arhomes.com

(704) 889-0218



16713 Grande Vineyards Dr, Charlotte, NC 28227