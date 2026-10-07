Meet Neuhof School Band From Mizoram: Winners Of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 - What Maestro AR Rahman Said About Them

MENAFN - Live Mint) Yamaha Music India held its Grand Finale of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 – The Battle of Bands at Bengaluru. Promoting young bands from several schools across India, the event was marked by a night full of talented and creative live performances as young musicians took to the stage to showcase their music.

Winner of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026

After several performances, Neuhof School Band from Neuhof English Medium School from Mizoram became the winner of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026. They were followed by CS Howlers from CS Academy, Tamil Nadu as the First Runner-up and The Apricity from Shri Hanuman Mandir Dharamshala School, West Bengal as the Second Runner-up.

Winning prize

The winning Neuhof School Band took home a cash prize of ₹4.5 lakh.

About Neuhof School Band

Neuhof School Band consists of six members, comprising three boys and three girls from Classes VIII and IX. The band features Silvya Lalmuankimi on vocals, Lalthlamuani Pachuau and Robert Van Lal Din on keyboards, Elnathan Vanlalnunzira Ralte on lead guitar, Grace Vannunmawii on bass, and Lalchhanchhuaha on drums.

AR Rahman on Teens Rock

The event was also attended by AR Rahman, Brand Ambassador of Yamaha Music India.

Talking about it, Rehman said, as quoted by ANI,“Music gives young people a space to express, and platforms like Teens Rock give that expression a stage. It was wonderful to see these talented bands come together, perform with passion and bring their unique identities into their music. I congratulate all the finalists and hope this experience inspires them to continue learning, creating and developing their own musical voices. Initiatives like Teens Rock play an important role in encouraging more young people to experience the power of music and performance.”

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Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 saw more than 680 registrations and over 270 video submissions from young bands this year. After several eliminations and multi-stage selections, six bands qualified for the Grand Finale. Out of these, five qualified as zonal winners while one was selected via public voting.

The performances were judged by Yamaha Artists Mr Ranjit Barot, Mr Gulraj Singh and Mr Rhythm Shaw, alongside Mr Stuart Briner, director of music and performing arts at Trinity College in London.

The initiative aims to support young musicians in their musical career by creating opportunities and providing them a platform to learn, collaborate and perform. It also contributes to the growth of India's music culture.