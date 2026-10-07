Greenline Expands To Retail With Pajaro Dispensary Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting On Friday, October 9

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vertically Integrated Monterey Bay Cultivator Brings Award-Winning Indoor Strains-Including 'Orange Tree'-Directly to Watsonville Shelves at Grower-Direct Prices

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenline, a locally owned and operated cannabis brand rooted in the Monterey Bay area, today announced the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of its first retail location, Greenline Pajaro, on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 1:00 PM.

The brand expansion represents a significant milestone for Greenline, extending its established legacy of high-end indoor cultivation and concentrate manufacturing into a direct-to-consumer retail experience. By operating as a fully vertically integrated business-controlling every stage from indoor cultivation and extraction to packaging and now retail shelves-Greenline eliminates middleman overhead. This allows the dispensary to offer premium, top-shelf indoor cannabis and lab-tested products to the local Watsonville and Pajaro community at accessible, highly competitive price points.

Bringing Award-Winning Genetics to the Masses

From its state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facilities in Monterey County, Greenline has built a reputation on precision craftsmanship, clean practices, and industry-leading genetics. Highlighted on the new dispensary shelves will be Greenline's famous flagship strain, Orange Tree-a multi-award-winning sativa flower renowned for its vibrant citrus terpene profile, potency, and uplifting effects.

Event Details:

. What: Greenline Pajaro Grand Opening & Official Ribbon Cutting

. When: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 1:00 PM

. Where: Greenline Pajaro, 19 San Juan Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076 (in Pajaro, just across the river from downtown Watsonville)

. Ages: 21+ with valid ID

. Highlights: Official ribbon-cutting ceremony, opening-day discounts and promotions, product education with brand ambassadors, food trucks, and a community celebration

“We have been deeply rooted in this community for over ten years, and opening our retail doors in Pajaro is the culmination of a decade spent perfecting our craft,” said Greg Kouvaras, founder of Greenline Pajaro.“By keeping our entire operation local-from our indoor cultivation and extraction to our packaging and distribution, and now our own retail counter-we can deliver award-winning strains like Orange Tree at prices that make sense for everyday consumers. High-quality cannabis should be lab-tested, compliant, and affordable for the people who supported us from day one.”

Greenline Pajaro operates in adherence to California state and Monterey County compliance standards, ensuring every product on the floor (not just the Greenline brand) is fully lab-tested, tracked, and packaged safely. The new retail location will feature a full menu of indoor and outdoor flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, vape cartridges, beverages, and wellness products, along with immature plants (clones and teens) for adults 21+ who want to try their hand at growing some Greenline favorites.

Members of the local community, Monterey County officials, local business leaders, and media are invited to join the ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday, October 9, at 1:00 PM.

About Greenline Pajaro

Greenline Pajaro is a locally owned, vertically integrated cannabis dispensary in Pajaro, California, serving Watsonville and the Pajaro Valley. The store is stocked direct from its sister companies' award-winning indoor cultivation and manufacturing operations in Monterey County-plant to package to shelf-to deliver lab-tested, compliant cannabis products at affordable prices. Home to multi-award-winning strains like Orange Tree, Greenline is committed to community care, consumer education, and elevated value across the Central Coast.

Greenline Pajaro is operated by Noroko Inc dba Greenline, California DCC License C10-0001708-LIC. For adults 21 and over.

Media Contact:

Taylor Olson-Logan

Director of Marketing | Greenline

Email:...

Website: shop.gogreenline.com