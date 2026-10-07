Correction: Thebestreputation Earns Verified Status Among Designrush's Top Reputation Management Companies In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILLIAMSBURG, VA, USA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheBestReputation (TBR), an online reputation management firm based in Williamsburg, Virginia, has earned Verified status on DesignRush's directory of Top Reputation Management Companies. TBR's DesignRush profile currently carries a 5.0-star rating across 21 client reviews, while DesignRush lists 1,265 reputation management firms in the category.







DesignRush is a B2B agency directory and media platform with more than 40,000 listed agencies. To earn Verified status, an agency passes a review of its business identity, its portfolio, and the LinkedIn profiles of its client reviewers. DesignRush reports that it rejects roughly half of agency applicants.

TBR's DesignRush profile lists Reputation Management, Branding, SEO, and Public Relations as its core services. The listing also cites TBR's recognition in the Inc. 5000, Forbes Councils, International Business Times, and LA Weekly.

TBR's verified client reviews span link building, SEO, and brand development:



First client credited TBR with quality backlinks, fast analysis, and hands-on SEO troubleshooting, from audits to on-page and off-page optimization. Second client stated that TBR rebuilt his brand identity and website by testing competing brand concepts. The resulting branding work went on to win a design excellence award.

TBR ranked No. 201 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, with 1,934% three-year revenue growth.

Why DesignRush Verification Matters

Companies and executives hiring a reputation management firm are often doing so at a vulnerable moment, and they have few reliable ways to judge who can deliver. Agency websites are self-reported. Third-party verification gives buyers an outside check on whether a firm's claims and client results are real.

DesignRush builds that check into its directory. Its team confirms each agency's business identity, reviews its portfolio and case studies, and verifies client reviewers through their LinkedIn profiles. It also audits listings on an ongoing basis and removes agencies that fall out of date. DesignRush reports vetting more than 126,000 agencies and rejecting 49% of applicants.

Credibility of the platform itself enhances the signaling role. DesignRush is rated 4.8 stars by Google and Trustpilot based on more than 400 reviews each. Moreover, its methodology differentiates paid listing from reputation as sponsors' listings do not have any impact on the number of stars and the content of the reviews of the agency.

"Reputation management is a trust business, so we hold ourselves to the same standard we set for clients: results people can check," said Chris Hinman, CEO of TheBestReputation. "A verified profile and a perfect rating from real clients matter more to us than any badge we could write ourselves. Every one of those reviews is a business or an executive whose search results look different today than when they came to us."

About TheBestReputation

TheBestReputation (TBR) is an online reputation management firm headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. TBR helps individuals, executives, and businesses repair, protect, and build their online presence through search reputation strategy, content removal, media relations, branding, and SEO. The firm ranked No. 201 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, with 1,934% three-year growth. Users can learn more at thebestreputation.com

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