CENTEGIX's Expanded Safety Platform Supports K-12 Districts' Full Range Of Safety Needs From Daily Operations To Critical Incidents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Safety technology leader brings Pikmykid under one brand, expanding its portfolio and streamlining its platform to make communities safer.

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTEGIX®, the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, today unveiled its expanded Safety Platform®, uniting emergency response and daily safety operations under one brand following the Pikmykid acquisition. The platform gives schools a new level of situational awareness, control, and coordination across campus safety.

The portfolio now includes solutions for visitor management and locating, attendance, digital hall passes, dismissal, school messaging, wearable staff alerts, digital mapping, alert-activated video, emergency response, reunification, and more.









“Pikmykid's integration into CENTEGIX represents much more than adding products to our portfolio. It expands what we can do for the communities we serve,” said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX.“Safety isn't one moment or one type of incident. It's something schools and organizations manage all day, every day. We're building a platform that connects those moments so our customers have greater visibility, stronger coordination, and the tools to get the right help where it's needed.”

A New Look for an Expanded CENTEGIX

The evolution is now reflected in a newly redesigned CENTEGIX website. The website brings the expanded portfolio together in one digital experience, making it easier for districts and safety leaders to explore solutions based on the challenges they are working to solve, from daily operations to emergency preparedness and response.

More than a new look, the website also creates a foundation for a growing community of customers, parents, safety leaders, and others committed to making the places where people learn, work, and live safer.

“Our brand should reflect who we are, what we stand for, and where we're going,” said Robb Monkman, Chief Marketing Officer at CENTEGIX.“As our platform has grown, so has the CENTEGIX story. Our new website brings that story together around one simple idea. Safe in the everyday moments, and ready for the emergency. Technology is an important part of creating safer environments, but it's only part of the equation. The people doing this work every day have tremendous knowledge to share, and we're building a place where customers, parents, safety leaders, and partners can connect those voices and strengthen safety in their own communities.”

To explore the expanded CENTEGIX Safety Platform and new digital experience, visit .

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About CENTEGIX®

CENTEGIX® is the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in all 50 states. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform® brings together solutions for daily safety operations and emergency management, from CrisisAlertTM wearable safety technology, visitor management and locating, student movement, and communications to digital mapping, alert-activated video, and reunification. Together, these solutions help organizations manage safety in every moment of every day, from behavioral and medical incidents to the most serious emergencies. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide.

Media Contact

Robb Monkman

Chief Marketing Officer, CENTEGIX

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