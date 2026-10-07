New ALIRT Research Highlights Rapid Growth In Affiliated Investments Among U.S. Life Insurers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry exposure has nearly doubled since 2020 as insurers increasingly utilize affiliated asset managers, private credit, and alternative investments

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALIRT Insurance Research has released a new industry analysis examining the growing role of affiliated investments within the U.S. life insurance and annuity sector. The study finds that affiliated investments have expanded significantly over the past two decades and have become an increasingly important component of insurer investment portfolios, particularly during the 2020s.

According to the analysis, affiliated investments for the U.S. life insurance industry have grown from approximately $60 billion at the end of 1999 to $474 billion as of June 30, 2026. Over the same period, affiliated investments increased from roughly 2% of invested assets to nearly 9%, reflecting a substantial shift in insurer investment strategies and asset composition.

The report identifies major changes in the types of affiliated investments held by life insurers. Historically, these investments consisted primarily of ownership interests in affiliated companies, including insurance subsidiaries, broker-dealers, distribution firms, servicing organizations, and investment managers. Today, affiliated investment portfolios are increasingly comprised of affiliated bonds, alternative assets, structured securities, and mortgage-related investments.

The report notes that alternative investments now represent the largest category of affiliated assets, followed closely by affiliated bonds. Growth in these areas has been driven by insurers' pursuit of enhanced yields, diversification opportunities, and greater access to investments originated through affiliated asset-management platforms.

The report further highlights several risks associated with affiliated investments, including potential liquidity constraints, valuation complexity, governance challenges, and conflicts of interest. Regulatory scrutiny of affiliated investment practices has also increased in recent years, bringing heightened attention to disclosure requirements, investment classifications, and risk-management controls.

ALIRT's review concludes that affiliated investments are likely to remain an important and growing component of insurer portfolios as companies continue to seek specialized investment expertise and access to private-market opportunities. The firm expects continued industry focus on transparency, governance, capital management, and regulatory oversight as affiliated investment exposures continue to evolve.

About ALIRT Insurance Research

ALIRT Insurance Research is an independent insurance industry financial analysis firm that provides research and monitoring services to institutional clients responsible for evaluating insurance company financial strength. The firm specializes in identifying trends and risks affecting life insurers, annuity providers, and other insurance organizations.

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ALIRT Insurance Research

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