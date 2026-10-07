Project PRC To Award Housing Scholarships To 10 Prairie View A&M Students Oct. 16

Project PRC announces housing scholarships at 625 at Prairie View Apartments to help students stay housed and stay enrolled.

First Housing Scholars cohort, selected from more than 60 applicants, receives $1,250 per semester to help students stay housed and stay enrolled.

- Nathan Barnes: Executive DirectorPRAIRIE VIEW, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Project PRC Corporation, a Dallas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on housing stability, has named 10 Prairie View A&M University students as the first recipients of its Housing Scholars Program. The students will be recognized at a College Housing Scholarship Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Prairie View, Texas.The inaugural recipients were selected from more than 60 applicants through a vetted, needs-based review. Each student receives $1,250 per semester toward housing costs, for a combined $12,500 in scholarship support for the fall 2026 semester. The pilot launched at 625 at Prairie View, an off-campus student housing community serving Prairie View A&M students.Addressing Student Housing InsecurityStudent basic-needs insecurity has been documented both at Prairie View A&M and nationally. A 2018 study cited by Prairie View A&M University surveyed 576 students; 13% reported having experienced homelessness, and 37% reported knowing enrolled students experiencing homelessness, food insecurity or clothing insecurity. Those findings are historical context and are not presented as current PVAMU rates.Nationally, the 2019–20 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study produced the first nationally representative federal estimates of food insecurity and homelessness among postsecondary students. The Hope Center's summary of the federal data reports that 8% of undergraduates experienced homelessness, representing approximately 1.4 million students at the time of the survey.Project PRC is an independent nonprofit. Prairie View A&M University is not a sponsor or partner of the Housing Scholars Program.From Pilot Program to a Network of CommunitiesThe Housing Scholars Program applies Project PRC's housing-stability model directly to college students. Project PRC also provides rental assistance, rent subsidy, eviction-avoidance and financial-literacy programs through needs-based processes. Details about the Housing Scholars Program are available at projectprc.Following the pilot at 625 at Prairie View, Project PRC plans to invite additional off-campus student housing owners and managers to participate in its Network of Communities. The initiative is intended to connect participating properties with Project PRC's housing-stability resources and create opportunities for donors, sponsors, housing providers and institutional partners to help extend support to more students.Ceremony DetailsThe College Housing Scholarship Ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM CST at 625 at Prairie View Apartments, 625 Elm St, Prairie View, TX 77484.Media will have opportunities to photograph and film scholarship presentations and interview Barnes about student housing insecurity, the Housing Scholars Program and Project PRC's plans for expansion. Interviews with scholarship recipients may be available by prior arrangement; student participation in media interviews is voluntary.About Project PRCProject PRC Corporation is a Dallas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that develops and supports housing solutions and programs promoting housing stability, including rental assistance, rent subsidy, eviction avoidance, financial literacy and student housing support. Its Housing Scholars message is“Stay Housed. Stay Enrolled.”Learn more about Project PRC, partnership opportunities and ways to support its mission at projectprc.

Nathan Barnes

Project PRC Corporation

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Project PRC to Award Housing Scholarships to 10 Prairie View A&M Students Oct. 16 News Provided By Project PRC Corporation October 07, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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