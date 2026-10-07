Global Resorts Market To Expand At 7.5% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Global Resorts Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Resorts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The resorts industry has experienced significant expansion recently, fueled by growing interest in travel and leisure activities worldwide. As consumer preferences evolve towards more immersive and wellness-oriented vacations, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let's explore the current market size, driving factors, regional dynamics, and future prospects of the resorts sector.

How Big Is the Resorts Market Expected to Get by 2026

The resorts market has shown strong growth in recent years and is projected to increase from $383.21 billion in 2025 to $410.94 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This rise during the historical period is driven by factors such as expanding global tourism and leisure travel demand, increased development of resorts in coastal and hill station areas, higher disposable incomes and middle-class travel spending, improved hospitality infrastructure in emerging economies, and the growing appeal of package holidays and all-inclusive stays.

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Looking ahead, the resorts market is forecasted to grow markedly, reaching $548.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. Anticipated drivers for this expansion include a growing preference for immersive and experience-based travel, the rise of sustainable and environmentally friendly resort infrastructure, increasing interest in wellness and mental health-focused tourism, the development of smart resorts featuring digital guest services, and greater demand for luxury and highly personalized travel experiences. Trends expected to influence the market include the expansion of all-inclusive experiential travel options, a surge in wellness and holistic retreat offerings, the growth of eco-conscious and nature-integrated resorts, more curated and personalized guest services, and the popularity of multi-activity destination resort complexes.

Defining Resorts and Their Role in Hospitality

Resorts are accommodation venues designed to offer comprehensive lodging alongside a variety of leisure activities within a single, self-contained environment. These properties provide guests with access to recreational, wellness, and entertainment services all in one place, catering to both short-term visitors and those seeking extended stays. The primary aim of resorts is to create a relaxing and enjoyable experience focused on leisure pursuits and experiential travel.

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Key Factors Driving Growth in the Resorts Market

One of the main growth engines for the resorts market is the rising demand for international tourism. This type of tourism involves travelers crossing national borders to visit foreign countries for purposes such as leisure, business, or education, usually for limited durations without engaging in local employment. The surge in international travel is largely due to the expansion of affordable air travel networks and the increased availability of low-cost international flights, making global travel accessible to a wider audience.

Resorts play a crucial role in catering to international tourists by providing integrated lodging, wellness, and recreational services that enrich the overall travel experience. This integrated approach attracts long-stay visitors seeking premium hospitality options. For example, in January 2025, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, a Spain-based global tourism authority, reported that international tourist arrivals worldwide reached around 1.4 billion in 2024, marking an 11% increase over 2023. This significant growth highlights a strong recovery in global travel and supports the expanding demand for resorts.

Insights into Regional Performance in the Resorts Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the resorts market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report covers a broad range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Resorts Market To Expand At 7.5% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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