Real Estate Agency Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 5.7% CAGR By 2030

Real Estate Agency Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Real Estate Agency Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The real estate agency sector has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, driven by various market dynamics and evolving consumer needs. As urbanization and property transactions continue to rise, this industry is poised for steady growth. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and future trends shaping the real estate agency market.

Real Estate Agency Market Size and Growth Forecast Through 2026

The real estate agency market has shown strong growth historically and is projected to expand from $10.43 billion in 2025 to $11 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This growth during the past period has been fueled by factors such as increasing urbanization, heightened demand for housing, a surge in commercial property deals, a rising need for rental housing services, expanded property investment activity, and greater reliance on professional property valuation services.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $13.71 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7%. Key drivers for this projected growth include the wider adoption of digital platforms for property transactions, rising demand for comprehensive property management solutions, increased investments in commercial real estate, growth in cross-border property investments, and a stronger focus on data-driven advisory services. Emerging trends anticipated during this period involve a growing preference for hybrid real estate agency models, an uptrend in luxury property transactions, expanded short-term rental management services, enhanced property valuation and advisory offerings, and a shift toward more personalized client relationship management.

Understanding Real Estate Agency Services

Real estate agency encompasses professional support that facilitates buying, selling, renting, and leasing real estate properties. These services act as a bridge between property owners and potential buyers or tenants and provide valuable market data, property valuation advice, negotiation assistance, and help finalize transactions. By improving efficiency, transparency, and market access, real estate agencies play a crucial role in smoothing the process of property deals.

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Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Real Estate Agency Market

One of the main catalysts for the real estate agency market's growth is the rise in existing-home sales, which include completed purchases of previously owned homes such as single-family houses, townhomes, condominiums, and cooperatives. The increase in such sales is largely driven by lower mortgage rates, which make homeownership more affordable and encourage buyers who had previously held back to enter the market. As more home transactions take place, the demand for real estate agency services grows because buyers and sellers rely on licensed professionals to negotiate, facilitate, and close deals effectively.

For example, the National Association of Realtors reported that in 2024, existing-home sales in the US reached 4.29 million, up from 3.91 million in 2023. This upward trend in home sales is a clear driver behind the expansion of the real estate agency market.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Leading Region for Real Estate Agencies by 2026

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the real estate agency market and is forecasted to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive market coverage also includes regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth potential.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Real Estate Agency Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 5.7% CAGR By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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