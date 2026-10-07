Latest Sporting Goods Market Research By The Business Research Company, Highlights Future Industry Trends And Forecasts

Sporting Goods Market Share

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sporting Goods Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The sporting goods industry has experienced significant expansion recently, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for sports and fitness activities worldwide. As participation rates climb and new trends emerge, this market is set for continued advancement. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, key regions, and what lies ahead for the sporting goods sector.

Sporting Goods Market Size and Anticipated Growth Trajectory

The sporting goods market has seen robust growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $534.28 billion in 2025 to $570.57 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This upward trend in the historic period is driven by expanding participation in recreational sports worldwide, growth in school and collegiate sports programs, rising demand for affordable fitness and sports gear, the proliferation of organized sports leagues and tournaments, and heightened awareness of health and physical fitness.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $748.72 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0%. This forecasted growth is fueled by increasing demand for performance-boosting sports equipment, innovations in injury prevention and safety gear, growing adoption of premium and personalized sportswear, the global expansion of fitness and wellness culture, and rising participation in adventure and outdoor sports. Notable trends include a growing preference for lightweight, high-performance sporting materials, customization centered on athlete needs, increased involvement in youth sports, wider adoption of branded premium sportswear, and surging popularity of outdoor recreational activities.

Understanding Sporting Goods and Their Purpose

Sporting goods encompass equipment, apparel, and accessories designed for sports, fitness, and recreational use. These products aim to enhance athletic performance, ensure safety, and support physical activity across diverse indoor and outdoor disciplines. Crafted with specialized materials and designs, sporting goods meet the specific functional demands of various sports while providing durability, comfort, and efficiency.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Sporting Goods Market

One of the primary growth drivers is the rising demand for outdoor recreation. Activities like camping, hiking, and boating, which take place in natural settings, are gaining popularity as people seek to combine leisure with fitness and nature engagement. This surge is largely due to an increased focus on health and well-being, with more individuals turning to physical activity outdoors to boost their overall wellness. Sporting goods play a crucial role in facilitating and enhancing these outdoor pursuits by offering equipment that promotes participation, safety, and enjoyment.

Supporting this trend, data from May 2025 released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis-a US government agency-show that the outdoor recreation sector contributed $639.5 billion in 2023 (current-dollar value added). This marks a $52.7 billion (9.0%) increase from $586.9 billion in 2022, underscoring the sector's rapid growth and its influence on the sporting goods market.

Regional Dominance and Growth Outlook for Sporting Goods

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the sporting goods market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis also includes other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Latest Sporting Goods Market Research By The Business Research Company, Highlights Future Industry Trends And Forecasts News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, World & Regional



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