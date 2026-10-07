Comprehensiveradio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Size

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The Business Research Company's ComprehensiveRadio Frequency Identification (RFID) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The radio frequency identification (RFID) market has experienced swift expansion recently, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for efficient tracking systems. As industries continue to evolve, RFID technology is becoming a key enabler for improved asset management and supply chain transparency. Let's explore the market's current status, the forces propelling its growth, prominent regional players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Size and Expected Growth from 2026 to 2030

The RFID market size stood at $0.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $0.34 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The rapid growth observed in the past is mainly due to the limitations of barcode tracking systems, a rising need for greater inventory accuracy, expansion in retail and logistics sectors, increased adoption of warehouse automation, and the broadening reach of global supply chains. Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further, reaching $0.57 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 13.2%. This future growth is supported by the expanding use of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies, growing demand for real-time asset visibility, wider adoption of IoT-enabled tracking systems, the rise of automated retail and checkout solutions, and an increasing focus on supply chain transparency and anti-counterfeiting measures. Key trends forecasted include AI-powered RFID data analytics and predictive tracking, deployment of IoT-integrated smart RFID ecosystems, edge computing for real-time processing, cloud-based RFID inventory and asset management platforms, and blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability.

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Understanding RFID Technology and Its Industrial Applications

RFID is a wireless system that employs electromagnetic fields to identify and track tagged objects automatically without requiring a direct line of sight. This technology utilizes RFID tags, readers, and backend data systems to provide real-time visibility, enhance asset tracking, streamline inventory management, and automate various processes across different industries. As a result, RFID significantly improves operational efficiency, accuracy, and transparency within supply chains.

Investments in Smart Factories Boosting RFID Market Expansion

The growth of the RFID market is closely linked to rising investments in smart factories-advanced manufacturing setups that use digital technologies like automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to create highly connected and intelligent production environments. The push for greater production efficiency encourages manufacturers to adopt these technologies, as they allow for real-time monitoring and process optimization. RFID plays a critical role in supporting smart factory operations by enabling real-time tracking and identification of materials, equipment, and assets throughout the production cycle, which enhances automation, operational visibility, and supply chain efficiency. For example, in May 2025, the Industry 4.0 insights report by GreenData, a US consultancy, referenced a Deloitte survey of 600 manufacturing executives indicating that 46% prioritize process automation, 41% invest in factory automation hardware, and 60% expect increased revenues from smart manufacturing initiatives. These figures reflect how smart factory investments are key drivers of RFID market growth.

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Regional Outlook and Market Leadership in RFID

In 2025, North America held the top position as the largest market for RFID technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The RFID market analysis covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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ComprehensiveRadio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, World & Regional



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