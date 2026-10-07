Quantum Sensing And Metrology Market Forecast To Hit $1.28Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Quantum Sensing And Metrology Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Quantum Sensing And Metrology Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum sensing and metrology technologies have been advancing rapidly, drawing increasing attention for their potential to revolutionize precision measurement across various fields. As demand for ultra-accurate sensing grows, this market is set to experience substantial expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, the forces driving growth, regional perspectives, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Market Growth Outlook for the Quantum Sensing and Metrology Market

The quantum sensing and metrology market has witnessed notable expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $0.53 billion in 2025 to $0.63 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. This rise can be linked to technological breakthroughs in atomic clock development, a surge in demand for high-precision measurement systems, expanding aerospace navigation needs, the establishment of early quantum research labs, and increased investment in defense-related sensing technologies.

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Looking further ahead, this market is expected to maintain rapid growth, reaching $1.28 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include the broader integration of quantum computing ecosystems, heightened demand for ultra-precise navigation, the rise of sensing applications in autonomous vehicles, modernization efforts in defense and aerospace sectors, and the innovation of compact quantum sensing devices. Key trends projected to dominate the market involve quantum-enhanced navigation and positioning, ultra-accurate time synchronization using quantum clocks, advanced quantum magnetometry for field detection, portable quantum sensors for field use, as well as quantum-enabled imaging and medical diagnostics.

Understanding Quantum Sensing and Metrology Technologies

Quantum sensing and metrology involve measurement techniques that utilize quantum mechanical properties such as superposition, entanglement, and quantum coherence. These principles enable measurements of physical parameters like time, gravity, magnetic fields, acceleration, and temperature with precision far beyond classical limits. This enhanced accuracy, sensitivity, and resolution have profound applications across scientific research, industrial processes, and defense systems.

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Factors Contributing to Growth in the Quantum Sensing and Metrology Market

One significant factor supporting market growth is the expansion of fiber optic infrastructure globally. This infrastructure consists of networks made from optical fiber cables, transmission hardware, and related components that use light signals for rapid, long-distance data communication. The growing need for high-bandwidth connectivity in telecommunications and data-heavy applications is driving this expansion.

Quantum sensing and metrology technologies play a crucial role in advancing fiber optic networks by providing ultra-precise measurements, real-time system monitoring, and fault detection capabilities. These enhancements improve network performance, reliability, and deployment efficiency. For example, as reported in June 2024 by FTTH Council Europe-a telecom industry association based in Belgium-fiber to the home/building (FTTH/B) coverage in the EU39 region reached 244 million homes in September 2023, up from nearly 221 million homes in September 2022. This marked growth in fiber deployment underscores the expanding market opportunities for quantum sensing technologies.

Regional Trends in the Global Quantum Sensing and Metrology Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the quantum sensing and metrology market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive report on this market covers a variety of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global trends and growth prospects.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Quantum Sensing And Metrology Market Forecast To Hit $1.28Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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