Hystax Platform Now Supports Apache Cloudstack And The STACKIT Sovereign Cloud

Hystax Platform now supports Apache CloudStack and STACKIT

New integrations cover an open-source IaaS platform and a sovereign European cloud, both connected through native APIs for migration, DR, and backup.

- Max BozhenkoSUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hystax has added support for Apache CloudStack and the STACKIT Cloud to its solution for cloud migration, disaster recovery (DR), and backup. Organizations can now migrate workloads to either platform and protect them there with the product's standard automated workflows.CloudStack, an open-source Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform developed under the Apache Software Foundation, is used by cloud service providers, managed service providers, and enterprise IT teams to build and manage public and private clouds.STACKIT is the sovereign cloud of Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital division of the Schwarz Group. It stores data only in its own data centers in Germany and Austria. Hystax developed the integration at STACKIT's request and is listed as a migration automation partner in the STACKIT Cloud Framework.The Hystax solution handles cloud migration into both platforms from VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, KVM-based platforms, public clouds, and physical servers. Migration from VMware is the most common scenario for CloudStack. For migration to STACKIT, the two main scenarios are VMware exits and moves from hyperscalers to a sovereign cloud.Depending on the source, the product replicates running machines with a hypervisor-level agent or with an agent installed in the guest operating system. Workloads stay online while block-level changes are synchronized incrementally to the target. Hystax Platform provisions target volumes, instances, and networks through each platform's native API - the CloudStack API and the STACKIT API for compute, block storage, and networking - rather than through a generic compatibility layer.Teams can run unlimited test migrations before cutover. Each test runs in an isolated network inside the target cloud, where engineers can validate applications, databases, and network connectivity without interrupting production. At cutover, Hystax Platform performs one last incremental sync and starts the machines in the new environment.Both integrations also cover disaster recovery and backup, and protection works in both directions. Workloads running on CloudStack or STACKIT can be replicated or backed up to another environment on the same platform or to any other site the Hystax solution supports, keeping them portable if they need to move later. In the other direction, either platform can serve as the DR site: workloads from VMware, Hyper-V, physical servers, or another cloud are replicated there and started if the primary site fails.Neither integration adds platform-specific limitations, so recovery works the same way as on any other site the Hystax solution supports. Recovery plans set boot order, dependencies, and network mappings in advance, and DR drills run in isolated networks without affecting live systems. By default, the recovery point objective (RPO) is measured in minutes, and with Continuous Data Replication it can drop below one minute, depending on how much data changes on the source machines.Backup restore points can be stored on S3-compatible object storage or on Samba or NFS shares. With S3 Object Lock, they cannot be deleted or overwritten during the retention period.Organizations that choose STACKIT for data sovereignty can deploy Hystax Platform itself inside the STACKIT Cloud. The control panel, replication, and backup storage then stay in the customer's own environment, and replication agents only need to reach the controller, not the internet.For cloud and managed service providers, the Hystax solution covers the full workload lifecycle. Customers are onboarded through migration, and the same virtual machines are then protected with DR and backup, all from one multi-tenant partner portal with white-labeling and a RESTful API."Providers and enterprises that are rethinking their virtualization strategy are looking at open-source platforms such as CloudStack, and a growing number of European organizations want their infrastructure to run under European jurisdiction," said Max Bozhenko, CTO at Hystax. "Whichever platform they choose, our job is to make the move predictable and to keep their workloads protected once they are running."About HystaxHystax develops enterprise-grade cloud migration, disaster recovery, and backup software for KVM-based platforms. Hystax Platform helps organizations migrate, protect, and recover virtual machines and applications across private, public, and hybrid cloud environments. For more information, visit hystax or contact....

Edwin Kuss

Hystax

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Hystax Platform Now Supports Apache CloudStack and the STACKIT Sovereign Cloud News Provided By Hystax October 07, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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