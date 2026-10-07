African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Held Fruitful Meeting This Morning With H.E. Mr. Jean Yvan Robert Hungley, Acting President Of The Republic Of Mauritius

During his working visit to the Republic of #Mauritius, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, held fruitful meeting this morning with H.E. Mr. Jean Yvan Robert Hungley, Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius,

The Chairperson expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him&his delegation during their visit.

During the meeting, the Chairperson commended Mauritius for its political stability, democratic institutions, economic transformation&strong culture of institutional credibility, describing the country as an inspiring example for Africa.

Discussions focused on Africa's peace&security landscape, the implementation of Agenda 2063&the continent's vast economic potential, particularly its young&growing population. They agreed that, with Africa's population projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, creating jobs, expanding opportunities and investing in Africa's youth remain central to building a stable, integrated&prosperous continent.

The meeting also highlighted the strategic importance of Mauritius as a bridge between Africa&Asia. They addressed the need to strengthen connectivity, port infrastructure, logistics, trade®ional supply chains, while advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area&removing barriers to intra-African commerce.

The Chairperson welcomed Mauritius' contribution to strengthening Africa's economic&financial architecture, including through the launch of the African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA), an initiative aimed at strengthening the credibility of African economies through reliable African data&analysis, while enhancing investor confidence.

Chairperson Youssouf also reaffirmed the AU's solidarity with Mauritius on the Chagos issue, stressing the importance of completing the process of implementation.

Tourism, the blue economy&air connectivity were also discussed as important avenues for strengthening continental integration&people-to-people exchanges.

They reaffirmed the shared commitment of the AU&Mauritius to advancing a more integrated, connected&prosperous Africa; one that harnesses its resources, creates opportunities for its people&takes its rightful place in the global economy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).