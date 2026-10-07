African Energy Chamber (AEC) To Launch 2027 Outlook At African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, Spotlighting Africa's Next Wave Of Energy Investment

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) will launch the State of African Energy 2027 Outlook Report at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) in collaboration with S&P Global Energy, and powered by S&P Global Energy data – taking place in Cape Town from October 12–16. The report will present the Chamber's latest assessment of the continent's energy markets, investment opportunities and infrastructure priorities. It arrives as Africa navigates shifting global energy markets, renewed upstream investment and growing demand for reliable electricity.

Upstream Investment Enters a New Phase

Africa's upstream sector is experiencing a cautious investment renewal, with hydrocarbon production expected to reach approximately 11 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2027 before rising to 12.5 million bpd by 2030. Deepwater exploration remains a major growth driver, particularly across frontier and emerging basins, while mature producers confront declining output and aging infrastructure.

The report highlights a changing ownership landscape as international oil companies rationalize portfolios and African independents expand their positions. Companies including Seplat, Oando and Assala are increasingly acquiring assets, while regional financial institutions, Middle Eastern investors and Asian national oil companies are providing alternative sources of capital for African projects.

Gas Moves Beyond Exports

With Africa holding more than 550 trillion cubic feet of known resources and supplying approximately 9% of global LNG volumes in 2025, gas occupies a central position in the Outlook. The report identifies growing opportunities to monetize these resources through LNG, pipelines, domestic consumption and gas-to-power developments.

The Outlook also examines South Africa and Mozambique as case studies for developing LNG import markets, while Libya receives dedicated analysis of its gas resource base, existing infrastructure and regulatory reforms. Across the continent, the AEC emphasizes domestic gas utilization as a pathway to electricity generation, industrialization and broader economic value.

Power Demand Creates Investment Opportunities

Africa's electricity deficit remains one of the continent's largest development constraints, with approximately 565 million people lacking access to electricity. The Outlook highlights rising demand from population growth, urbanization and digital infrastructure, while identifying distributed generation, microgrids, gas-fired generation, renewables and regional power pools as critical investment opportunities.

With more than 500 GW of potential capacity reportedly in conceptual planning stages, renewable energy is also creating significant investment opportunities across the continent, according to the Outlook. Solar and wind developments are expected to attract substantial investment, while transmission infrastructure, independent power projects and cross-border electricity trading will be essential to converting generation potential into reliable supply.

Critical Minerals Strengthen Africa's Strategic Position

The report identifies critical minerals as another major source of investment and industrial opportunity. Africa's reserves of copper, cobalt, lithium, manganese, PGMs and graphite are attracting growing interest from China, the U.S., Europe and emerging middle powers seeking secure supply chains.

The AEC emphasizes in the report that Africa's opportunity extends beyond mineral extraction. Developing refining, processing and manufacturing capacity could allow resource-rich countries to capture more value domestically while supporting infrastructure projects such as the Lobito Corridor and Trans-Guinean railway.

A Platform for Africa's Energy Future

The launch at AEW 2027 will position the State of African Energy 2027 Outlook Report as a key reference point for investors, policymakers and industry stakeholders assessing Africa's evolving energy landscape. Its central message is that the continent's energy transition must be grounded in energy access, resource development, infrastructure investment and commercially viable projects.

By bringing together the latest outlook for hydrocarbons, gas, power, renewables and critical minerals, the report provides a strategic framework for identifying opportunities across Africa's energy economy. Its launch at AEW 2026 will further reinforce the event's role as a platform connecting African projects with global capital and technology.

Set for October 12–16 in Cape Town, AEW 2026 is fast-approaching, but there is still time to secure your place. Visit for more information or email ... to secure your spot.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.