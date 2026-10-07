Bitcoin Falls To $82.7K As Bond Sell-Off Returns On Iran Risk

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin slid further in early U.S. trading on Wednesday, extending its decline as fresh geopolitical oil headlines pushed crude higher and U.S. equities cooled from record levels. The move came alongside a jump in Treasury yields to fresh multi-decade highs-conditions that tend to tighten global liquidity and raise discount rates for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

On Bitstamp, BTC fell to $82,734, its lowest level traded so far in October, as investors digested renewed concerns around shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude climbed to $102 per barrel and WTI crude moved to $91 following statements attributed to an adviser to Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Commander, according to Reuters.

Bitcoin dropped to $82,734 on Bitstamp, marking the lowest traded price so far in October. Brent crude ($102) and WTI ($91) rose after Reuters reported Iran warning it may block what it deems“illegal” routes through the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. bond yields surged to new 24-year highs (10-year: 5.36%; 30-year: 5.73% ), pressuring broader risk sentiment. CryptoQuant reported open interest fell nearly 10% since late September, suggesting fading demand on both spot and derivatives. BTC 's earlier support near the 21-day SMA around $83,850 was described as invalidated as price slipped below $83,000.

Key takeawaysOil and rates collide with crypto risk appetite

Reuters reported that an adviser to Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Commander said the Strait of Hormuz would be effectively“closed” for traffic Iran considers illegal, adding that the situation would continue until Iran's“legitimate demands” are met. The headline risk is straightforward: disruptions to a key global shipping corridor typically raise expectations for higher energy prices and can intensify fears of inflation persistence.

As oil moved higher, investors also leaned into the rate implications. TradingView data cited in the coverage showed U.S. Treasury yields turning higher again, with the 10-year yield reaching 5.36% and the 30-year yield rising to 5.73%. These levels were described as the highest on record in roughly 24 years, reflecting how strongly markets are linking energy shocks to longer-term inflation and funding costs.

Equities joined the downdraft after a strong start to the week. Earlier coverage linked the risk move to the fact that U.S. stocks had touched new all-time highs on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 trading about 0.6% lower to 7,773 points in the session discussed.

At the same time, Goldman Sachs material referenced in the article cautioned that higher energy prices could keep longer-term rates under pressure. The broader takeaway for crypto is not that Bitcoin trades“because oil went up,” but that the combination of higher yields and risk-off equity sentiment can reduce appetite for speculative positioning across markets.

Spot and derivatives demand both look weaker

Beyond macro drivers, the internal structure of Bitcoin's order flow appeared to deteriorate. The article noted that Bitcoin was still unable to break above the $87,000 area linked to overhead ask liquidity, and added that this hesitation aligned with weakening participation signals on derivatives.

According to CryptoQuant, since September 22, Bitcoin had remained in a similar price range while open interest fell by nearly 10% -from roughly $28.8B to around $26.0B. CryptoQuant interpreted this pattern as evidence that, with spot demand subdued, futures traders showed limited interest in taking on additional risk.

In practical terms, declining open interest during a period of stalled price action can mean fewer traders are willing to lean into new longs (or short exposure). For market participants, that can translate into thinner momentum: even modest selling pressure may have an outsized effect if leverage is not building to absorb it.

Technical levels lose their hold as BTC dips below $83,000

The decline also carried technical consequences. Trading in the discussed session pushed BTC below the $83,000 area, described as setting month-to-date lows on the intraday timeframe.

The article further stated that a previously cited support tied to the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) near $83,850 had been invalidated by the move. When key moving-average support breaks in this way, traders often reassess the range they consider“fair” and look for the next widely watched reference levels.

CryptoQuant highlighted another area to monitor on higher time frames: $69,500, framed as the average cost basis for Bitcoin short-term holders-entities that hold their coins without selling for up to roughly six months.

What to watch next: whether the rate shock fades

Bitcoin's next direction may hinge less on crypto-specific catalysts and more on whether the macro impulse- rising yields alongside energy-price pressure-continues or cools. Investors watching liquidity-sensitive indicators should pay close attention to developments that affect Treasury yields and oil expectations, as well as whether open interest stabilizes or continues to fall while price finds support-or fails to.

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