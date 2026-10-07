Calnex Solutions Plc / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Agreement

Calnex and VIAVI expand partnership to deliver end-to-end network and application performance validation for next-generation networks.

07.10.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The combined portfolio will enable customers to recreate real-world network conditions, validate user experience and accelerate deployment for the AI, Data Center, Defense, Satcom and Enterprise markets EDINBURGH, Scotland, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calnex Solutions Plc (Calnex) (LSE:CLX) today announced an expansion to its strategic partnership with VIAVI Solutions. Combining Calnex's unique network emulation portfolio (SNE, SNE-X and SNE-Ignite ) and VIAVI's industry-leading L0-7 ONE LabProTM, TestCenter and CyberFlood solutions, the partnership offers realistic traffic generation, user emulation and network impairment technologies in a combined test architecture.



The collective offering from Calnex and VIAVI will enable those working across the network infrastructure ecosystem to generate realistic application and user traffic, recreate real-world network conditions, and measure the resulting impact on network and application performance before deployment. "Networks continue to evolve, and as technologies advance, so too does the complexity and diversity of the topologies supported by the infrastructure. This growing complexity places greater demands on pre-deployment testing, yet many validation environments still fail to mirror real-world network conditions, increasing the risk of performance issues after launch. We are excited to expand our relationship with VIAVI to address this need for our customers across the AI, Data Center, Defense, Satcom and Enterprise sectors." said Graeme Urquhart, VP Sales, Calnex Solutions. "Combining our resources enables us to build on our strong industry relationships, drive sustainable growth, and deliver exceptional value to our customers by offering access to these leading technologies globally." "The combination of realistic traffic generation and accurate network emulation delivers a powerful foundation for performance assurance," said Mark Bateman, Vice President, Sales and Channel, Lab and Production, VIAVI. "Together with Calnex, we are helping customers move beyond lab simulations to confidently validate how applications, services and networks will perform in production environments." The expanded partnership builds on the companies' existing collaboration for the comprehensive testing of Open RAN products across the protocol, signal and timing domains, leveraging VIAVI's TM500, TeraVM and XEdge platforms and Calnex's Paragon-neo, SNE-Ignite and SNE-X. About Calnex

CALNEX SOLUTIONS (LSE:CLX) CalnexSolutions gives companies the clarity, confidence and certainty to deliver high-performance networks and applications. We provide high-precision tools for testing synchronization, validating network performance and emulating real-world conditions, giving customers the clarity they need to launch their products with confidence. For nearly 20 years we have been trusted by engineering teams across industries who build innovative infrastructure that can't afford to fail. Our global customers include BT, China Mobile, NTT, Ericsson, Nokia, Intel, Qualcomm, IBM and Meta. Founded in 2006, Calnex is headquartered in Linlithgow, Scotland, with additional locations in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Stevenage, England and California in the US, supported by sales teams in China and India. Calnex has a global network of partners, providing a worldwide distribution capability. Learn more about Calnex at . Follow us on LinkedIn. About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test and measurement, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets. Learn more about VIAVI at . For press enquiries contact

Lee Noble

Calnex Solutions

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