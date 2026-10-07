App Cab Driver's Blood-Splattered, Tied Body Found Inside Vehicle In Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) The body of a man, with a blood-stained face and legs tied, was recovered from a parked app cab in Kolkata's Entally area on Wednesday, and police are probing the mysterious death.

Police have barricaded the area and launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the police, locals became suspicious when they saw an app cab parked for a long time in the area.

Despite calling out, there was no response, and the police were informed.

Officers from Entally police station arrived and found the door of the app cab locked from the inside. A local mechanic was called, and the door lock was broken to find a body inside the vehicle.

Police took the body into their custody and sent it to a hospital for autopsy.

The deceased's name was identified as cab driver Bhagwan Prasad Gupta, 45.

An investigation was launched, with Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters), Homicide, and Intelligence Department officials reaching the spot. CCTV footage from the area around the crime scene is being examined.

Police suspect that he may have been murdered but have not officially announced anything.

Efforts are being made to contact the deceased's family, relatives, and close friends. Police are also searching for the last person Gupta was seen with on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, they are also investigating whether he had any enmity with anyone and all possible angles are being explored.