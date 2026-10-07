Rajasthan Tightens Vigil On Narcotic Crop Cultivation, Over 7,500 Cannabis Plants Destroyed In Udaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Udaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) Teams from NCB Jodhpur, ANTF Rajasthan, and Rajasthan Police uncovered large-scale illicit cannabis cultivation in Nayawas village of Kotra tehsil in Udaipur district under a joint enforcement drive named Operation Shankar, officials said on Wednesday.

During the operation, authorities detected and destroyed approximately 7,577 cannabis plants spread across 9.4 bighas of land.

Officials estimated the potential yield at around 2,273 kg of ganja, with a market value of nearly Rs 11.76 crore.

NCB Jodhpur has registered Crime No. 07/2026 in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway.

The intensified vigilance comes amid ongoing efforts to eradicate illegal narcotic crop cultivation in the state.

The action aligns with the national Vision Document on Narcotics Control, which aims to eliminate illicit cannabis and poppy cultivation in identified areas by December 2027 through sustained enforcement, prevention measures, and coordinated efforts involving Central and State agencies, district administrations, and local communities.

An NCB statement said Rajasthan has stepped up its crackdown on the illicit cultivation of narcotic crops by strengthening surveillance, imposing stricter reporting responsibilities on revenue officials, and intensifying enforcement operations across vulnerable regions.

As part of the new directives, Patwaris have been instructed to regularly inspect their jurisdictions during girdawari and promptly report any suspected cultivation of narcotic crops to the concerned Girdawar and Tehsildar.

Upon receiving such information, Girdawars are required to conduct on-site verification and submit a comprehensive report detailing the land records, identity of the landholder, type and extent of cultivation, individuals involved, and any previous action taken in the matter.

The state government has made it mandatory for these reports to be forwarded to the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) within 48 hours of detection.

Officials have been warned that any failure or delay in reporting will be treated as serious negligence and could lead to disciplinary action.

District Collectors have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions and maintain regular monitoring mechanisms.