'We Will Do It': CM Patel Urges Gujarat Youth To Carry Forward PM Modi's Development Vision

MENAFN - IANS) Vadnagar, Oct 7 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday called upon the youth to take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of“We will do it” and contribute to the goal of a developed India by 2047, as a 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra' marking PM Modi's 25 years in public service concluded in Vadnagar.

Patel was addressing the concluding ceremony of the yatra, organised under the nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma were among those present.

Welcoming bikers and Seva Yatris who had travelled from different parts of the country, Patel said PM Modi began his public service journey as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and had completed 25 years of public service and good governance.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always viewed power as a means to serve the people, rather than as a position,” Patel said.

He said PM Modi's approach had focused on the welfare of the poor, middle class, farmers, women and youth while encouraging citizens to participate in the country's development.

Referring to Gujarat's development trajectory, Patel said: "Challenges, including the earthquake, had been converted into opportunities, while initiatives such as the Vibrant Gujarat Summit had helped position the state as a 'Global Gateway to the Future'."

He cited the Statue of Unity, Bullet Train, GIFT City and the semiconductor hub as examples of projects reflecting PM Modi's vision for Gujarat.

Patel also referred to claims that 25 crore people had come out of poverty and that India had emerged among the world's top-five economies.

"India has demonstrated its capabilities globally through vaccine assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting COP-21 green-energy targets, the abrogation of Article 370 and efforts towards self-reliance in space and defence," he added.

The Chief Minister congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years in public service and said youth had a role in taking the development agenda forward.

“Gujarat's youth power will lead the way with the resolute commitment of 'We Will Do It' to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047,” Patel said.

The yatra saw 500 bikers and other young participants travel through hundreds of villages and cities across 10 states, undertaking activities including cleanliness drives, tree plantation, de-addiction campaigns and public interactions.