Renewal By Andersen Of Western Washington Surpasses 1,800 Google Reviews, Reinforcing Its Reputation As The Go-To Window Replacement Company In Tacoma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Branch Maintains a 4.8-Star Average Across a Service Area Spanning Tacoma's North End, Proctor District, Stadium District, and South Tacoma

Tacoma, WASHINGTON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington has surpassed 1,800 Google reviews, maintaining a 4.8-star average rating across a customer base spanning Tacoma and the greater Puget Sound region. The milestone reinforces the branch's reputation as the go-to Window Replacement Tacoma company, built on a steady pace of completed installations and homeowner feedback rather than a single marketing push.







Certified technicians from Renewal by Andersen provide expert window replacement services in Tacoma, Washington.

Reaching 1,800 reviews at a sustained 4.8-star average is a meaningful marker for a branch serving a wide multi-county territory. Unlike a smaller, single-city contractor, Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington covers Tacoma alongside Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Renton, and the surrounding King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap county communities, making the volume and consistency of its review base a reflection of performance across a broad service area rather than one concentrated market.

What 1,800 Reviews Signals for Tacoma Window Replacement Customers

A large, consistently rated review base gives homeowners something a single testimonial or a company's own marketing claims cannot: a pattern built from thousands of individual customer experiences. For homeowners researching Tacoma Window Replacement WA options, a 4.8-star average sustained across 1,800 reviews suggests the rating reflects a repeatable standard of service, not a handful of standout jobs.

Renewal by Andersen designs and manufactures its own windows and patio doors rather than installing a third-party product line, a structure the company says supports consistency between what homeowners are told to expect and what installation crews deliver. That consistency is also what the review volume is measuring in practice: thousands of individual projects, each rated independently by the homeowner who lived through the installation.

The branch's Signature Service process, covering consultation through installation, is the throughline customers most often cite in feedback, according to the company. Homeowners considering Custom Windows Tacoma WA projects can review the full process and request a consultation through the company's website.

Why Review Volume Matters More Than a Single Rating

A 4.8-star average means little on its own. Any contractor can post a handful of five-star reviews from friends, family, or hand-picked customers. What separates a genuine reputation from a curated one is scale: a rating that holds steady across 1,800 independent reviews is far harder to manufacture than a rating built on a few dozen. For homeowners comparing Tacoma Window Replacement WA contractors, review volume functions as a rough proxy for how many actual projects a company has completed and how consistently those projects satisfied the people who paid for them.

That consistency matters in a market like Western Washington's, where homeowners are dealing with a wide range of housing stock, from older Craftsman and Tudor homes in need of historically sensitive window replacements to newer construction requiring straightforward installs. A review base built across thousands of varied projects, rather than a narrow set of similar jobs, suggests a contractor capable of handling that range rather than one suited to a single type of home.

What Homeowners Should Look For Beyond the Star Rating

Industry research on how different platforms evaluate local contractors points to several factors that matter alongside a star rating: price transparency, review recency and volume, years in business, customer satisfaction trends over time, and documented installation quality. A high rating sustained across a large and growing review base speaks to several of these at once, since it reflects not just whether customers were satisfied immediately after installation, but whether that satisfaction has held up as the company has scaled its operations across a larger service area.

Homeowners evaluating window replacement contractors in Tacoma are encouraged to look past the headline rating and read a sample of recent reviews directly, checking for mentions of installation timelines, crew professionalism, and how the company handled any issues that came up after the job was complete. A large review base makes that kind of due diligence easier, since there is simply more documented customer experience to review. For homeowners specifically in Tacoma, Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington operates as part of a service area that stretches across the South Sound and greater Puget Sound region.

About Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen is the window and patio door replacement division of Andersen Corporation, manufacturing custom products for homeowners across more than 100 markets nationwide. The company designs, builds, and installs its own products through a signature end-to-end process.







A modern black-framed bay window professionally installed by Renewal by Andersen.

Press Inquiries

Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington

info [at] rbawa.com

206-777-0954



700 S Renton Village Pl Suite 600 Renton WA 98057