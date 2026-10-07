Tyler Peart Serves Rhode Island Home Buyers And Sellers With Keller Williams Leading Edge

Providence East Side resident brings a local, community-focused approach to real estate across Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rhode Island real estate agent Tyler Peart is serving buyers, sellers and property owners throughout the Ocean State as a member of Keller Williams Leading Edge, bringing a local perspective and relationship-driven approach to clients navigating the Rhode Island housing market.

Peart lives on Providence's East Side and approaches real estate not only as an agent, but as a neighbor invested in the communities he serves. His work is focused on helping clients make informed decisions, whether they are preparing to sell a longtime home, purchasing their first property, relocating within Rhode Island or exploring an investment opportunity.

"Real estate is personal, and local knowledge matters," said Peart. "I live here, I am part of this community, and I want my clients to feel like they have someone in their corner who understands both the market and the neighborhoods that make Rhode Island such a great place to call home."

Through Keller Williams Leading Edge, Peart combines the resources, technology and network of a recognized Keller Williams Realty with responsive, one-on-one service. He is committed to clear communication, thoughtful preparation and consistent follow-through from the first conversation through closing.

While based in Providence, Peart serves clients throughout Rhode Island and welcomes conversations with homeowners who are considering selling, buyers beginning their home search, and local residents who simply want a better understanding of their property's value or current market conditions.

About Tyler Peart

Tyler Peart is a Rhode Island real estate agent with Keller Williams Leading Edge. A resident of Providence's East Side, Peart serves buyers, sellers and property owners throughout Rhode Island with an emphasis on local market knowledge, accessibility and personalized service.

Prior to entering real estate, Peart worked for Rhode Island FC, Rhode Island's soccer club competing in the USL Championship, where he worked directly with supporters, members and organizations throughout the Rhode Island community.

Tyler Peart

Keller Williams Leading Edge

+1 617-582-3049

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Tyler Peart Serves Rhode Island Home Buyers And Sellers With Keller Williams Leading Edge News Provided By Keller Williams Leading Edge October 07, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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