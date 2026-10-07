Where Cello Meets Gayageum

CelloGayageum Makes Its Los Angeles Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA), led by Director Haedon Lee, will present the Los Angeles debut of CelloGayageum on Friday, October 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Ari Hall, located on the third floor of KCCLA. The performance brings together the traditional Korean gayageum and the Western classical cello, exploring new musical possibilities at the intersection of Eastern and Western musical traditions.Formed in Berlin in 2016, CelloGayageum is a duo composed of Austrian-born cellist and composer Sol Daniel Kim and Korean gayageum player and composer Dayoung Yoon. Drawing on their distinct cultural and musical backgrounds, the two artists have developed a unique sound that combines the expressive qualities of the cello and gayageum.Since its founding, CelloGayageum has performed throughout Europe and gained recognition in Korea through appearances at the 2020“Cheongchun Manbal” Artist of the Year program presented by Jeongdong Theater, the 2021“Young Gugak Director” Artist program at Seoul Namsan Gukakdang, and JTBC's music competition program Superband 2. In March 2025, the duo signed with the New York office of international performing arts management company IMG Artists, further expanding its international activities.For its Los Angeles debut, CelloGayageum will perform a program featuring nine original compositions and arrangements: Dreamlike Fantasy, An Unusual Cowboy, Fisherman, UT!, Sound of the Ocean, Horizon, Afterlife, Am Kanal, and Hanyang. The works highlight the distinctive timbres of the cello and gayageum while exploring contemporary musical expressions rooted in Korean traditional sensibilities.KCCLA Director Haedon Lee said,“This performance offers an opportunity to experience how Korean traditional music can evolve through encounters with different musical cultures. Through the cello and gayageum, two instruments from very different traditions, the artists create a new musical language that connects East and West.”The performance will take place on Friday, October 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Ari Hall, KCCLA. Tickets are available through the KCCLA website.[CelloGayageum Band Bio]CelloGayageum is a duo formed in Berlin in 2016 by Austrian cellist Sol Daniel Kim andKorean gayageum player Dayoung Yoon. Driven by the unique characteristics of traditionalKorean music and the distinct charm of the cello, the two instruments serve as a mutualsource of creative inspiration. Offering an exotic yet harmonious blend of East and West,they have garnered steady attention in Europe since their inception.Starting in Berlin in December 2016, they toured Switzerland, Italy, and Poland, and madetheir domestic debut after being selected for the Ulsan Cultural Foundation 'APaMM Showcase. 'Recognized for their harmonious blending of strings, the duo surprised many in 2018 by winning the Soorim Award (1st place) at Soorim New Wave hosted by the Soorim Cultural Foundation. They were named 'Artist of the Year' in Jeongdong Theater's 'Youth Full Bloom' program in 2020, and selected as the 2021 resident artists for Seoul NamsanGukak Dang's 'Young Gukak Danjang' program to launch their full-scale activities.In 2021, CelloGayageum gained widespread public recognition through their appearance onJTBC's Superband 2. That October, they received standing ovations at world-renownedvenues including BIMHUIS and De Doelen. They have also been consistently invited tomajor state events, performing as the official artists for the 60th anniversary of South Korea-Netherlands diplomatic relations and at the official ceremony of Cheongwadae.In March 2025, they signed with the New York headquarters of IMG Artists, a leading globalperforming arts management agency, signaling a new phase of expanded internationalactivity. CelloGayageum continues to translate the beauty of difference into newness throughmusic and seeks to build deep connections with audiences around the world.[Member Bio]1.Yoon DayoungYoon Dayoung is a Gayageum (traditional Korean plucked zither with 12-strings) player and composer of the Ensemble CelloGayageum. She graduated from Korean National Traditional Arts High School and received bachelor's and master's degree from Korea National University of Arts. Following her graduation, she pursued solo activities in France, Germany, Italy, and beyond. During her tenure as a gayageum instructor at the Berlin Korean Cultural Center, she crossed paths with cellist Kim Sol Daniel and co-founded the Ensemble CelloGayageum.Yoon Dayoung has garnered recognition for her contributions to the ensemble, receiving awards such as the Soorim Cultural Prize (2018), Jeongdong Theater's "Youthful Artist of the Year" (2020), Director of the Young Gugak Orchestra at Seoul Namsan Gukakdang (2021), and the first prize in the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation's Youth Song (2021).2.Kim Sol DanielSol Daniel Kim is the cellist and composer of Ensemble CelloGayageum. Born in Vienna, Austria, he graduated from the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna and has been active in Europe, participating as the representative of Austria in 'Eurovision Young Musicians' and collaborating with numerous orchestras such as the Bavarian Symphony Orchestra. After meeting Yoon Dayoung in Berlin, he co-founded Ensemble CelloGayageum and has since continued his endeavors as a full-fledged creative musician."

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