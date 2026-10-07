Event Organizers Prioritize Experience And Accessibility In Group Destinations

SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Corporate meeting planners are placing greater emphasis on destinations that can support productive business sessions while also creating memorable experiences beyond the meeting room.In Northeastern Pennsylvania, that trend is influencing how organizers evaluate group accommodations and event locations. Planners are increasingly looking for destinations that combine access to business infrastructure with dining, entertainment, cultural attractions, and outdoor recreation, giving attendees more ways to engage with a destination before and after scheduled meetings.That shift extends beyond the traditional conference room. Recent research highlighted by Skift Meetings found that 82 percent of residential meeting venues encourage connections to the outdoors through activities and experiences, while more than half offer outdoor meeting rooms or spaces. The findings point to a broader emphasis on meetings that balance structured business activity with recreation, informal interaction, and shared experiences.For event planners, that places greater value on destinations where lodging, meeting facilities, dining, entertainment, and recreation can be incorporated into a cohesive itinerary. Rather than treating the meeting venue and attendee experience as separate considerations, organizers can build schedules that transition more naturally from presentations and breakout sessions to networking, group dining, and off-site activities.Downtown Scranton provides one example of that type of environment. The city combines an established business district with cultural attractions, regional transportation access, restaurants, entertainment, and nearby outdoor recreation. This allows planners to create varied itineraries while keeping attendees based in a central downtown location.The Hilton Scranton & Conference Center illustrates that combination. Located at 100 Adams Avenue in downtown Scranton, the property offers 22,706 square feet of total event space across 11 meeting rooms, along with guest accommodations, meeting facilities, dining, and business amenities within the same property. Its downtown location also places attendees near Steamtown National Historic Site, the Electric City Trolley Museum, the Scranton Cultural Center, restaurants, and other city attractions.P.J.'s 1910 Pub provides casual dining and cocktails, including a notable bourbon collection and an extensive tequila selection. The hotel is also located near Steamtown National Historic Site, the Electric City Trolley Museum, the Scranton Cultural Center, downtown dining and entertainment, and recreational opportunities in the nearby Montage Mountain area.

Kristen Blight-Finkel

Hilton Scranton & Conference Center

+1 570 558 7319

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Event Organizers Prioritize Experience and Accessibility in Group Destinations News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics October 07, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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