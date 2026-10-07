Walkable Culture And Dining Shape Southern California Weekend Getaways In Pasadena

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southern California's strong domestic travel market is creating opportunities for destinations where visitors can combine accommodations, dining, arts and entertainment within a compact weekend itinerary.Los Angeles County welcomed 49.5 million visitors in 2025, including 43.1 million domestic travelers, according to the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. Tourism Economics research cited by the organization has also found that approximately two-thirds of domestic overnight visitors traveled to Los Angeles by car, underscoring the importance of regional drive-market travel to Southern California's visitor economy.or couples planning a weekend getaway, destinations built around established cultural districts can offer more time experiencing a neighborhood and less time moving between individual attractions. Pasadena provides that setting through a combination of historic architecture, museums, performing arts, restaurants and walkable downtown districts.AC Hotel Pasadena reflects that destination experience from its location in Playhouse Village near Colorado Boulevard. The hotel combines contemporary European-inspired design with access to the surrounding neighborhood's restaurants, arts, entertainment and cultural attractions, making it well positioned for travelers who want to explore Pasadena beyond the hotel itself.Guests can spend the day exploring the surrounding arts and dining district before returning to AC Lounge or Osa Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, where views of the San Gabriel Mountains and historic Pasadena provide an elevated setting for cocktails, dinner or an evening out.###About AC Hotel PasadenaAC Hotel Pasadena is a contemporary, European-inspired hotel located at 19 S Madison Ave. in Pasadena, California, in the city's Playhouse Village near Colorado Boulevard. The property features 194 guest rooms and suites with modern workspaces, complimentary Wi-Fi, plush bedding and European-inspired interiors.Hotel amenities include AC Kitchen, AC Lounge, Osa Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, a fully equipped fitness center, business services and flexible indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.The property offers six event rooms totaling 8,769 square feet of meeting and event space. Located at Madison Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, the hotel sits directly along the world-famous Rose Parade route and is approximately two miles from Rose Bowl Stadium. Its Playhouse Village location also provides convenient access to Pasadena Playhouse, Old Pasadena, the Norton Simon Museum, The Huntington and other Pasadena dining, shopping and cultural attractions.

Nathalie Fintzi

AC Hotel Pasadena

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Walkable Culture and Dining Shape Southern California Weekend Getaways in Pasadena News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics October 07, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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