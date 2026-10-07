SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Data from The Knot Real Weddings Study shows a measurable shift in how modern social groups and bridal parties plan group travel. According to the report, over 40 percent of organizers now choose alternative destinations that prioritize group activities like culinary workshops, wellness experiences, and local shopping over traditional nightlife hubs. This change reflects a broader consumer interest in travel that focuses on cultural education and shared experiences rather than standard party districts. As a result, the group leisure sector is experiencing increased bookings in locations known for heritage and regional arts.This evolution in group travel choices directly impacts regional tourism data across the American Southwest. Reports from the New Mexico Tourism Department indicate that leisure travel by independent social groups has increased significantly, with a specific rise in female travel parties visiting northern New Mexico. Visitors are drawn to the region's concentration of independent artisan markets, historic retail outlets, and alternative wellness options such as astrological consulting and high-desert spas. This demographic shift has supported steady growth in local retail and service sectors, establishing the state as a primary alternative for group vacations.Research from Destination Analysts shows that walkability is a primary operational requirement for small travel groups during multi-day trips. Approximately 76 percent of group coordinators state that lodging situated within walking distance of retail, dining, and cultural venues reduces scheduling friction and improves overall trip satisfaction. Eliminating the logistical need for rental vehicles or multiple rideshare bookings allows groups to navigate localized environments more safely and efficiently. These behavioral patterns are heavily influencing online search queries and destination filtering for Santa Fe bachelorette party ideas / alternative girls trip destinations.La Fonda on the Plaza serves as an example of a hospitality property positioned to support these evolving group travel requirements. Situated directly on the historic city plaza, the hotel allows travel groups to access local boutique shops, artisan markets, and historical landmarks entirely on foot. Guests can return to their rooms from evening dining or cultural excursions without relying on automotive transit or navigating distributed city districts. This pedestrian-friendly layout allows leisure groups to coordinate varied daily itineraries within a single, highly accessible central footprint.###About La Fonda on the PlazaConstructed in 1922, La Fonda on the Plaza operates in the historic center of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The property features 180 rooms and suites, which includes 15 luxury suites situated in the private Terrace Inn section. The facility supports large-scale gatherings with over 20,000 square feet of total meeting and event space distributed across eight distinct venues, anchored by the 6,560-square-foot Lumpkins Ballroom. Guest rooms are equipped with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, individual Wi-Fi access points, USB charging ports, Nespresso coffee makers, blackout shades, and allergy-free foam and down pillows. Guest services include a 24-hour business center, daily concierge availability from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, on-site car rentals, room service, and valet parking. Wellness facilities include a heated year-round outdoor pool, a hot tub, a steam room, and a fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes, rowing machines, ellipticals, free weights, and more.

Britta Anderson

La Fonda on the Plaza

+1 505-982-5511

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Shift in Group Leisure Travel Preferences Drives Demand for Culturally Immersive Destinations News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics October 07, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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