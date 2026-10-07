Enfortra Named Best In Class In Javelin Strategy & Research's 2026 Business-To-Business Identity Protection Services

Enfortra also named a Category Leader in four of five categories evaluated.

- Payam RezvanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enfortra has been named Best in Class in Javelin Strategy & Research's 2026 Business-to-Business Identity Protection Services Vendor Scorecard. Enfortra was also named a category leader in four of five categories: Business Models, IDPS Platform Integration, Provisions & Coverage, and Data Protections & Exposure Monitoring.Javelin evaluated 15 business-to-business identity protection providers across 73 criteria and five categories. Enfortra earned the highest overall recognition and Category Leader recognition in four categories."For more than a decade, we have worked to build Enfortra around a clear vision: identity protection should continually evolve as the threats facing consumers and businesses evolve," said Payam Rezvan, founder of Enfortra. "That has meant constantly innovating, expanding our capabilities, developing new solutions, and giving our partners the flexibility to deliver protection in ways that work for their businesses and the people they serve."Javelin identified platform integration as an important competitive differentiator in the B2B identity protection market. Enfortra was one of only two evaluated providers to support the full range of online and mobile banking integration options assessed.Javelin also identified Enfortra as the only evaluated provider offering scam-predictability modeling. Enfortra supports this capability through Threat Signal Fusion, which correlates exposure signals to help determine whether an individual has been exposed."We have never wanted to simply follow where the identity protection industry was going. We have worked hard to anticipate where it needed to go next," Rezvan said. "This recognition is an important milestone, but it is certainly not the finish line. We will continue to innovate, expand our capabilities, and look ahead to what identity protection, privacy, and personal data protection will require next."Enfortra credits the dedication of its team and the trust of its clients and partners for helping make the achievement possible. Their feedback, challenges, and confidence have helped shape Enfortra's technology and pushed the company to continue raising the bar.About EnfortraEnfortra helps financial institutions, employers, associations, affinity groups, and other organizations offer flexible, white-label identity protection and recovery services through their own brands and customer experiences. Enfortra's business models and integration options allow organizations to build protection into customer relationships, employee benefits, membership programs, and other partner offerings.Learn more at enfortra.

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Enfortra Named Best in Class in Javelin Strategy & Research's 2026 Business-to-Business Identity Protection Services News Provided By Enfortra October 07, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



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