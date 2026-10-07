Ink Different Tattoos Expands To Queens With Jose Tattoos NYC Studio

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In Partnership with Woodhaven's Jose Tattoos NYC, Ink Different Brings Its College-Alternative Tattoo Apprenticeship to the Heart of Queens

- Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different TattoosQUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Queens, New York, in collaboration with Jose Tattoos NYC Studio, the premier custom tattoo destination in Woodhaven, led by founder and Tattoo Artist Jose. This partnership brings Ink Different's structured, real-world apprenticeship program to one of the most culturally diverse and creatively charged neighborhoods in the five boroughs, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists a clear path into a professional, AI-proof creative career inside one of NYC's most respected community studios."Woodhaven is a special part of Queens. It is one of its most diverse and rewarding neighborhoods to work in," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "Jose has built a loyal following by holding his shop to a standard the city demands. Apprentices who train here won't just be learning to tattoo; they'll be learning to compete and connect at the highest level."Jose Tattoos NYC Studio has established itself as Queens' premier tattoo destination, built around one non-negotiable: quality. Leading the apprenticeship program is Jose. His technical range spans color tattoos, black and grey, portrait work, and cover-ups, with the kind of detail-focused execution that builds a loyal following in a city as discerning as New York. His apprentices have exposure to a broad range of techniques and one of the most culturally diverse client bases anywhere in the country.A College Alternative in QueensInk Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Jose Tattoos NYC Studio, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive tattoo industry.Now Enrolling in QueensApplications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Jose Tattoos NYC Studio in Queens. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career in one of the world's most demanding and exciting tattoo markets, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a clear path forward in the heart of New York City.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartistAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is reshaping what it means to pursue a career in tattooing, swapping the traditional college route for hands-on apprenticeships in working studios nationwide. Grounded in excellence, equal opportunity, and a focus on lasting career success, the company pairs aspiring Tattoo Artists with dedicated one-on-one mentors and backs every graduate with a guaranteed job offer. Its Traditional and Master Mentorship tracks have made Ink Different a leading name in professional tattoo education across the country.

Maria Zacarias

Ink Different Tattoos

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Ink Different Tattoos Expands to Queens with Jose Tattoos NYC Studio News Provided By Ink Different Tattoos October 07, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



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