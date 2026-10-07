TYPHON Machinery Expands Equipment Lineup With Launch Of PROPACT Series: Compact By Class. Heavy By Performance.

Compact by Class, Heavy by Performance: The complete TYPHON Machinery PROPACT Series lineup, bringing heavy equipment capability to the compact machine category.

Compact agility meets power: The 6,000-lb TYPHON TERROR III offers zero-tail swing, retractable tracks, and a 9.0-foot digging reach for confined worksites.

Engineered for heavy digging: The 9,000-lb TYPHON TERROR IV mini excavator features a Kubota D1703 engine, steel tracks, and a 10.1-foot digging depth.

Built for tough terrain: The new 9,000-lb TYPHON STOMP 65 Tracked skid steer loader delivers a 2,400-lb rated load powered by a 74 HP Cummins engine.

The 8,000-lb TYPHON STOMP 65 Wheel skid steer pairs 4WD agility and true zero-turn maneuverability with a 2,200-lb rated operating capacity.

Four new mini excavators and skid steer loaders pair Kubota and Cummins engines with advanced hydraulics and premium enclosed cabs for heavier jobs.

- Dennis TanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TYPHON Machinery has officially launched its new PROPACT Series, a lineup of four larger compact machines built for professional applications and demanding jobsites. The series includes two mini excavators and two skid steer configurations.Each model combines a substantial operating weight with advanced hydraulic systems, heavy-duty construction, and a premium operator environment.Why We Created the PROPACT Series?As jobsite requirements grow more demanding, professional operators need compact equipment with greater capability. At the same time, they cannot afford to give up maneuverability, control, or operator comfort to get it.TYPHON Machinery developed the PROPACT Series to meet this need with larger machine platforms designed around professional work. The lineup spans the 6,000-lb TERROR III and 9,000-lb TERROR IV mini excavators, along with the 8,000-lb STOMP 65 Wheel and 9,000-lb STOMP 65 Tracked skid steers. Together, they bring heavier equipment capability into a compact-machine format.Every model in the series pairs advanced hydraulic technology with heavy-duty components, premium enclosed cabins, and smooth pilot controls. Each machine is also configured for its specific application.“Many customers needed larger machines without sacrificing maneuverability or operator comfort. PROPACT meets this demand with proven engines, advanced hydraulics, and fully enclosed cabs, delivering reliable performance as businesses grow.”Meet the PROPACT SeriesThe complete PROPACT Series includes four models, each designed for a different type of professional jobsite work.1. TYPHON TERROR III - 6,000-lb Mini ExcavatorThe TERROR III serves as the entry point to the PROPACT excavator lineup. It gives professionals serious excavation capability in a machine that remains easy to position on crowded or confined sites.A Kubota D1105 engine powers the 6,000-lb excavator to a 9.0-ft digging depth. Its piston pump and load-sensing valve provide advanced hydraulic control, delivering smooth and efficient response during digging, lifting, and trenching.Retractable tracks and dual-speed travel allow the TERROR III to move through narrow access points and cover ground quickly between tasks. Its zero-tail-swing design lets operators work close to walls, fences, and structures with reduced risk of contact.Inside, a premium AC/heater cabin, an aviation-style seat, and smooth pilot controls keep operators comfortable and focused across long shifts.2. TYPHON TERROR IV - 9,000-lb Mini ExcavatorThe TERROR IV is the larger and heavier excavator in the PROPACT Series, built for deeper cuts and more extensive excavation work.A Kubota D1703 engine drives its 9,000-lb frame to a 10.1-ft digging depth. A piston pump and load-sensing valve work together with a powerful hydraulic control system to handle heavier loads with steady, predictable performance.Heavy-duty metal tracks give the TERROR IV added durability on rocky, abrasive, and rugged ground. Dual-speed travel and a zero-tail-swing design preserve its agility despite its larger size.The TERROR IV also includes a premium AC/heater cabin, an aviation-style seat, and smooth pilot controls. Cab netting protection adds another layer of safety for operators on active jobsites.3. TYPHON STOMP 65 Wheel - Skid SteerThe STOMP 65 Wheel is the wheeled skid steer configuration in the PROPACT Series, built for heavy material handling and multi-attachment applications.A 74 HP Cummins engine powers this 8,000-lb machine and supports a 2,200-lb rated load. An Italian PWG hydraulic system with an axial piston pump provides strong, consistent hydraulic output. High-pressure dual-layer hydraulic hoses and multi-layer hydraulic filtration help protect the system during demanding daily use.Multi-attachment versatility allows crews to switch between loading, grading, clearing, and other tasks with a single machine. Automatic load leveling keeps material stable throughout the lift cycle.A 4WD system and true zero-turn maneuverability give the STOMP 65 Wheel strong traction and precise handling on firm surfaces. Operators work from a premium enclosed AC/heater cab with smooth pilot controls.4. TYPHON STOMP 65 Tracked - Skid SteerThe STOMP 65 Tracked is the heavier tracked solution in the lineup, designed for demanding terrain and tougher applications.It shares the same 74 HP Cummins engine and Italian PWG hydraulic system with an axial piston pump. Its 9,000-lb operating weight supports a higher 2,400-lb rated load. High-pressure dual-layer hydraulic hoses, multi-layer hydraulic filtration, and post-weld structural processing contribute to a durable, long-lasting build.A triangular track design distributes the machine's weight for steady traction and stability on soft, muddy, uneven, or sloped ground.Multi-attachment versatility and automatic load leveling make it well suited to grading, landscaping, site preparation, and heavy lifting in challenging conditions. True zero-turn maneuverability, a premium enclosed AC/heater cab, and smooth pilot controls complete the package.Compact Machines. Big Capability.The PROPACT Series marks TYPHON Machinery's expansion into the upper end of the compact equipment class, machines that stay within a compact footprint but deliver the power, hydraulic performance, and durability that professional jobsites demand.Across all four models, the series proves that compact does not mean limited: heavier machine platforms, advanced hydraulic systems, durable components, and premium operator environments come standard, without the size and cost of full-scale equipment.The TERROR III, TERROR IV, STOMP 65 Wheel, and STOMP 65 Tracked are compact-class machines in footprint, but not in performance. Each one delivers professional-grade excavation, material handling, site preparation, and attachment-based capability that punches well above the size of the equipment. Customers can select the machine that best matches their workload, terrain, and jobsite conditions without stepping up to the operating costs and logistical demands of full-size equipment.The complete PROPACT Series is now available to customers throughout the United States.About TYPHON MachineryTYPHON Machinery is a leading provider of heavy equipment and machinery, specializing in mini excavators, compact skid steers, electric forklifts, wheel loaders, vibratory road rollers, scissor lifts, and other construction tools.With a strong presence in e-commerce marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, and Walmart, the company is dedicated to offering powerful, reliable, and affordable solutions to customers throughout the United States.Operating a direct-to-consumer model, TYPHON eliminates dealership markups and delivers fully assembled, inspection-ready equipment with free shipping and unloading across the continental United States.For more information, visit typhonmachinery.

Dara Vuthy

TYPHON Machinery

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4 New Machine of TYPHON PROPACT Series - Heavy Machines Explained: Which One Do You Need?

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TYPHON Machinery Expands Equipment Lineup with Launch of PROPACT Series: Compact by Class. Heavy by Performance. News Provided By TYPHON Machinery October 07, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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