HM Amit Shah Hails PM Modi's 25 Years Of Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended his heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of public service. He described his journey as one“marked by dedication, decisive leadership and a commitment to putting the nation first.”

In a statement, HM Shah recalled that Narendra Modi took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, beginning a political journey that later saw him become Prime Minister of India.

He said that over the past 25 years, Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister has become synonymous with the welfare of the poor, empowerment of women, opportunities for youth and the prosperity of all sections of society.

HM Shah said PM Modi had transformed the definition of governance through welfare-oriented policies, effective implementation, transparency, firm decision-making and a focus on tangible results. According to him, the Prime Minister established the benchmark of the“politics of performance” in the country.

Highlighting PM Modi's tenure in Gujarat, HM Shah said he rebuilt Kutch following the devastating earthquake, expanded electricity access through the Jyotigram Yojana, promoted investment and industry through initiatives such as Vibrant Gujarat and solar energy, and helped Gujarat achieve an agricultural growth rate of more than 8 per cent.

As Prime Minister, Modi expanded this governance model nationally, the Home Minister said, pointing to initiatives that have contributed to poverty reduction and improved access to housing, healthcare, cooking gas and tap water. He said 25 crore people had moved out of poverty, while crores of families benefited from permanent housing and health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh.

HM Amit Shah also highlighted India's progress under PM Modi's leadership in manufacturing, digital payments, startups, semiconductors, defence production and renewable energy. He said India had emerged as an important global voice for peace and harmony amid wars and instability.

HM Shah said PM Modi had instilled confidence among millions of Indians through the vision of“Viksit Bharat”, inspiring the country to aspire to leadership across sectors by 2047.