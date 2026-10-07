Virbhadra Singh's Wife Urges ECI To Block Parties Using His Name

Pratibha Singh's Plea to Election Commission

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amid reports of a proposed political outfit seeking to invoke the legacy of late Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, former Mandi MP and his wife Pratibha Singh have approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, urging it to prevent registration of political parties using her late husband's name, legacy or titles associated with the erstwhile Bushahar royal family.

In a representation addressed to the Election Commission on October 7, Singh urged the poll panel to reject any pending or future applications seeking registration of political outfits using names such as“Rashtravadi Virbhadra Congress” and“Veer Congress”.

She also objected to reported attempts to register political parties using terms such as“Raja”,“Bushahar” and“Raja Bushahar”, saying these names were closely associated with Virbhadra Singh, the former ruler of the erstwhile Bushahar state.

“My late husband served the State of Himachal Pradesh as Chief Minister for six terms and held office as Union Cabinet Minister. He is remembered with great respect and affection, and he commands a large following in every part of the State. With Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh due in 2027, his name continues to carry considerable weight with the public,” she said in the representation.

Pratibha Singh maintained that neither she nor any member of the Virbhadra Singh family had authorised, consented to or supported the formation of any political party using his name or goodwill.

“While I have no objection to any person exercising their right to form a political party, the use or misuse of my late husband's name, goodwill and legacy for political gains is wholly unacceptable,” she said.

She requested the ECI to take appropriate action to ensure that no political party bearing such names is approved or registered, either presently or in the future. She also sought a personal hearing before the Commission takes a decision on applications reportedly pending before it.

New Political Outfit on the Anvil

The development comes against the backdrop of political activity gathering momentum in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Yudhveer Singh Bains, a Congress worker from Mandi district and a self-proclaimed follower of the“Virbhadra school of thought”, has announced plans to launch a new political outfit in the state, projecting it as a third political alternative to the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Bains has accused the present Congress leadership of sidelining the political legacy and contributions of Virbhadra Singh and has demanded that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his advisers Naresh Chauhan and Sunil Sharma be removed from their positions.

'Nobody Can Stop Me': Bains Responds

Speaking with ANI on the phone, Bains said he had“high respect” for Pratibha Singh and would continue to hold her in regard, but maintained that the proposed political party was aimed at preserving what he described as the original Congress ideology associated with Virbhadra Singh.

“I have a high respect for Mata Pratibha Singh ji and will remain so forever. I want to preserve the Congress ideology which Sukhu has destroyed in Himachal Pradesh,” Bains said.

He said he was prepared for the matter of taken before the courts or the ECI if required and asserted that he would seek registration of a party under the name“Virbhadra Singh Rashtravadi Congress”.

“I will stand in front of the court or the ECI, but nobody can stop me from registering Virbhadra Singh Rashtravadi Congress Party,” Bains said.

He further claimed that the proposed party planned to contest almost all Assembly constituencies in the state.

“We shall contest in 67 Assembly segments out of a total of 68, because we shall not field any candidate from Shimla Rural constituency as Vikramaditya Singh would be contesting there from the Congress,” he said.

Bains said the proposed political outfit was being planned for the next Assembly polls and claimed that people disappointed with the present Congress government were interested in joining the new organisation. He, however, has not yet formally registered the proposed political party with the Election Commission.

Virbhadra Singh, who died in July 2021, served as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister six times and was also a Union Cabinet minister. His political legacy continues to have a significant influence in the state, particularly in the run-up to the next Assembly elections. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)