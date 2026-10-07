Farah Khan Shares Rare Throwback Pics Of SRK, Rani Fans Go Nostalgic

Farah Khan's Nostalgic Throwback

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently took her fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a series of rare behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of some of her most memorable films. The throwback frames feature several Bollywood favourites, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala, among others.

In her social media post, Farah shared the unseen glimpses with a playful challenge for her followers.“Some blasts from the past! Can ul guess the films by the pics?? Clues are the photos themselves..” she captioned the post.

The pictures offer a candid peek behind the camera, capturing stars in moments away from their on-screen personas. From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala, the collection shows the actors on the film sets.

The post quickly prompted a series of reactions from users, with many celebrities also showing love in the comment section. Among them were Shilpa Shetty, Tahira Kashyap, Malaika Arora, and Sunita Kapoor, among others.

Farah Khan's Upcoming Project

On the work front, Farah Khan will return for the second season of 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' alongside Riteish Deshmukh. The announcement comes after the first season received considerable attention from viewers.

According to Netflix, the show generated over 5 billion views across social media and word of mouth, with several moments from the series becoming talking points among audiences. The first season featured contestants sharing personal stories, facing confrontations and taking part in challenges inside the jail.

Shreya emerged as the winner after former contestants and the jailers were asked to choose between her and Shivangi during the finale. The second season is showrun by Malaya Pradhan and will stream on Netflix. The makers have not yet announced the contestants or the premiere date. (ANI)

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