No Other Way Left But To Remove This Government: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the ruling government, warning citizens that removing the current administration is the only remaining path to safeguard the nation's democratic foundation. Her remarks come amid escalating political tensions as over 300 opposition MPs were prevented from meeting with the Election Commissioners to address serious allegations regarding "vote theft" and to demand their resignations. In a post on X from the Congress handle, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stressed that the government has abandoned its constitutional obligations. "There is no other way left now except to remove this government. I want to tell every citizen of the country that remove this government. If you do not remove this government, then this country will go into the abyss. This is the world's largest democracy, democracy means rule of the people. It has some principles, which are in the constitution. This government should work for the constitution, but this government is breaking all principles," said Gandhi.

'We Do Not Trust Them': Priyanka on Election Commission

The Congress MP further stated that over 300 MPs have been seeking a meeting with the Election Commissioners to report alleged vote theft and demand their resignations, asserting that the opposition has no trust in the election body. She also asserted that the government fears the voice of the people and accused the government of trying to suppress protests everywhere in the country. "Since yesterday, more than 300 MPs have been saying that we want to meet the Election Commissioners. We want to tell them about 'vote theft' and demand their resignation, because we do not trust them. The Election Commission runs for the people of the country and we are the representatives of the people. We want to go peacefully and talk to them, but the government is so cowardly that it fears the voice of the people. Therefore, it is stopping protests everywhere," added Gandhi.

Protest Turns Tense; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained

The Opposition's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls turned tense as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs attempted to move past police barricades near Jantar Mantar, following which Delhi Police pushed the protesters back.

Rahul Gandhi attempted to open a barricaded gate but was stopped by police personnel as INDIA bloc MPs tried to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi was also seen waving at the media and showing a victory sign while being detained by the police, along with other INDIA bloc MPs who were trying to head towards Jantar Mantar for the protest over the CEC Gyanesh Kumar issue.

Subsequently, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen lying on the ground. According to the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi said,“I will not move from here. This is how they treat MPs who simply want to meet the Election Commission. This is how they beat up MPs. Women police personnel have scratched me all over and thrown us to the ground. Let them call their forces back.”

Later, Delhi Police personnel subsequently removed Priyanka Gandhi from the site.

'Ready to Face Arrests to Save Constitution': Rahul Gandhi

Following the clash, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress and INDIA bloc would continue to take to the streets, face arrests and legal cases to "save the Constitution and democracy". "To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress Party and the opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests, or endure legal cases."This alliance between the dictatorial Modi government and the Election Commission has already been exposed. It is time for resignations and action. An arrogant regime cannot hold out for long against the fervour of the people. We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," said Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Delhi Police. Rahul Gandhi has been taken to the Barakhamba Road Police Station, while Priyanka was taken to Chatrsal Stadium Station. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)