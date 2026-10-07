Conversion Of Ordinary C Shares Into Ordinary Shares Timetable
|Conversion Calculation Date
|30 June 2026
|Approval of Conversion Calculations by Board Committee
|7 October 2026
|Publication of annual report and financial statements of the Company (with details of the ratio to be applied in the issue of further bonus C Shares, the timetable for the issue of those C Shares and their later conversion into Ordinary Shares)
|7 October 2026
|KCAP forms to be submitted to CREST
|7 October 2026
|Record date for the issue of further C Shares
|5pm on 9 October 2026
|Calculations of further C Shares to be allotted
|6.30pm on 9 October 2026
|Ex-date in relation to the issue of further C Shares
|12 October 2026
|Approval provided to the Registrar of the Company of the allotment list to be issued in respect of the bonus issue of further C Shares
|By 6.30pm on 12 October 2026
|Board Committee meeting to allot further C Shares
|12 October 2026
|Further C Share allotment date1
|13 October 2026
|Share register made up with further C Shares
|By 5.30pm on 13 October 2026
|Conversion record date and CREST disabled in respect of the C Shares
|5pm on 15 October 2026
|Draft register of members following conversion of C Shares into Ordinary Shares
|After 6.30pm on 15 October 2026
|Board Committee meeting to approve final implementation steps relating to the Conversion
|15 October 2026
| Conversion Date - Redesignation of C Shares into Ordinary Shares
|16 October 2026
|Conversion results announcement
|16 October 2026
|Conversion of C Shares into Ordinary Shares to take effect with LSE
|8.00am on 19 October 2026
|Removal of the C Share listing from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority
|8.00am on 19 October 2026
|Share certificates posted to Shareholders
|28 October 2026
Notes:
(1) The entitlement of a C shareholder to further C Shares under the bonus share issue will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Company shall sell any C Shares representing fractional entitlements and retain the proceeds for the benefit of the Company.
(2) All of the times referred to in this announcement refer to London time, unless otherwise stated.
(3) Each of the times and dates in the above timetable is subject to change. If any of the above times and/or dates materially change, the revised times and dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.
For further information, please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
AlbionVC LLP
Telephone: 0207 601 1850
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