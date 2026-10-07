Conversion Of Ordinary C Shares Into Ordinary Shares Timetable

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION CROWN VCT PLC LEI CODE: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 7 October 2026 CONVERSION OF ORDINARY C SHARES INTO ORDINARY SHARES Albion Crown VCT PLC (the " Company ") announces that following the publication of its annual report and financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2026, and as described in that document, the conversion of the Company's ordinary C shares of 1p each ("C Shares") into ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") (the "Conversion") will take place in accordance with the Company's articles of association as contemplated when the Company merged with Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC in December 2024. As part of the process, each C Share held by a C shareholder will entitle the C shareholder to receive further C Shares (through a bonus issue) and they will then all convert into Ordinary Shares, so that they will hold 1.34520994 Ordinary Shares for each C Share they currently own. In relation to the Conversion, the following expected timetable will apply:

Conversion Calculation Date 30 June 2026 Approval of Conversion Calculations by Board Committee 7 October 2026 Publication of annual report and financial statements of the Company (with details of the ratio to be applied in the issue of further bonus C Shares, the timetable for the issue of those C Shares and their later conversion into Ordinary Shares) 7 October 2026 KCAP forms to be submitted to CREST 7 October 2026 Record date for the issue of further C Shares 5pm on 9 October 2026 Calculations of further C Shares to be allotted 6.30pm on 9 October 2026 Ex-date in relation to the issue of further C Shares 12 October 2026 Approval provided to the Registrar of the Company of the allotment list to be issued in respect of the bonus issue of further C Shares By 6.30pm on 12 October 2026 Board Committee meeting to allot further C Shares 12 October 2026 Further C Share allotment date1 13 October 2026 Share register made up with further C Shares By 5.30pm on 13 October 2026 Conversion record date and CREST disabled in respect of the C Shares 5pm on 15 October 2026 Draft register of members following conversion of C Shares into Ordinary Shares After 6.30pm on 15 October 2026 Board Committee meeting to approve final implementation steps relating to the Conversion 15 October 2026 Conversion Date - Redesignation of C Shares into Ordinary Shares

16 October 2026 Conversion results announcement 16 October 2026 Conversion of C Shares into Ordinary Shares to take effect with LSE 8.00am on 19 October 2026 Removal of the C Share listing from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority 8.00am on 19 October 2026 Share certificates posted to Shareholders 28 October 2026

Notes:

(1) The entitlement of a C shareholder to further C Shares under the bonus share issue will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Company shall sell any C Shares representing fractional entitlements and retain the proceeds for the benefit of the Company.

(2) All of the times referred to in this announcement refer to London time, unless otherwise stated.

(3) Each of the times and dates in the above timetable is subject to change. If any of the above times and/or dates materially change, the revised times and dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP

Telephone: 0207 601 1850