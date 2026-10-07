Wavestrong And Carahsoft Partner To Expand Access To Cybersecurity Solutions And Espresso Labs Compliance Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Cybersecurity and Compliance Services Now Available to Government Agencies

SAN RAMON, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveStrong, a leading cybersecurity, information technology and managed services provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced an expanded security services delivery partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as WaveStrong's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity services, managed security offerings and compliance solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

As organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, evolving regulatory requirements and heightened scrutiny around supply chain security, this partnership provides organizations with streamlined access to WaveStrong's unique compliance and cybersecurity services, including Zero Trust initiatives, security assessments, managed detection and response, incident response, cloud security, governance and compliance requirements, such as NY-DFS, HITRUST and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) readiness services.

“Organizations today need more than technology-they need trusted partners who can help them operationalize security, accelerate compliance and reduce risk,” said Harpreet Walia, CEO and Founder at WaveStrong.“Our partnership with Carahsoft expands our ability to deliver proven cybersecurity services to Public Sector and regulated industry customers while helping organizations navigate increasingly complex compliance requirements.”

WaveStrong's CMMC advisory and implementation practice empowers Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with CMMC and NIST 800-171 requirements. To help accelerate compliance efforts, WaveStrong leverages capabilities from Espresso Labs' AI-powered compliance platform, which provides continuous monitoring, automated evidence collection, control enforcement and operational support for organizations pursuing CMMC certification.

Together, WaveStrong and Espresso Labs provide organizations with a comprehensive approach that combines strategic advisory services, remediation expertise, security operations and continuous compliance automation. The Espresso Labs compliance platform covers more than 100 regulatory compliance requirements, including NY-DFS, HITRUST, HIPAA and many others. This integrated offering helps organizations reduce the time, cost and complexity associated with achieving CMMC readiness while maintaining ongoing compliance in an evolving threat landscape.

“CMMC has become a business imperative for organizations supporting the Department of War (DoW) and the broader defense supply chain,” said Dan Joslin, Senior Vice President at WaveStrong.“By combining WaveStrong's cybersecurity and compliance expertise with Espresso Labs' continuous compliance capabilities, we can help customers move beyond checklist-based compliance and establish a sustainable, operational security program.”

Under the partnership, Carahsoft and its reseller ecosystem will support the availability of WaveStrong's cybersecurity and compliance services, enabling Public Sector and regulated industry organizations to access trusted expertise through established procurement channels.

“Carahsoft is committed to delivering innovative cybersecurity and compliance services that help Government agencies and regulated organizations address today's evolving threat landscape,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“WaveStrong enables Public Sector organizations to navigate complex security requirements and support risk management objectives. Together with WaveStrong and our reseller partners, we look forward to providing customers with the expertise and solutions they need to strengthen security, streamline compliance and reduce cyber risk.”

The partnership underscores WaveStrong's commitment to helping organizations build resilient security programs that align cybersecurity operations, risk management and compliance objectives while supporting mission-critical business outcomes.

WaveStrong's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team (703) 871-8548 or ...; or register for the in-person event“CMMC Today: What Small Businesses Need to Know and How to Get Compliant,” being held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5 at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center in Reston, Virginia, to learn about a strategic approach to CMMC for small businesses. Explore WaveStrong's solutions here.

About WaveStrong

WaveStrong is a leading cybersecurity, information technology, and managed services provider delivering consulting, professional services, managed security services, and compliance solutions to enterprise, government, education, and regulated industry customers. WaveStrong helps organizations strengthen security posture, reduce risk, and accelerate digital transformation through innovative and outcome-driven solutions.

Contact

Dan Joslin

(503) 880-2756

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About Espresso Labs

Espresso Labs delivers AI-powered IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services that help organizations automate security operations, continuously enforce controls, and accelerate readiness for frameworks including CMMC, SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 through a unified platform and expert-backed services.

Contact

Adi Ruppin

(650) 226-9449

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About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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