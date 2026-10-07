Localstack Expands Its Local Cloud Development Offerings With Launch Of Localstack For Azure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocalStack, the market leader in local cloud development, today announced the public beta of LocalStack for Azure, the local cloud development platform for developers and AI agents building applications for Microsoft Azure. This is LocalStack's third offering; LocalStack has become the de facto standard for local cloud development on AWS and Snowflake, trusted by more than 1,500 organizations with more than 18 million weekly active user sessions worldwide.

“AI agents do not just generate code faster. They create far more code that enterprises need to test safely. That makes the development environment part of the AI governance stack. LocalStack for Azure gives developers and agents a bounded place to experiment against Azure APIs without live cloud credentials, provisioning delays or a meter running on every test. Local simulation is becoming a safety and verification layer for autonomous software development,” said Stephanie Walter, Practice Leader - AI Stack, HyperFRAME Research.

“As our community has grown, we've seen strong demand to bring the LocalStack experience to Microsoft Azure. AI agents are changing how software teams build and test applications for the cloud. With LocalStack for Azure, we're bringing a fast, isolated development experience that supports how today's software teams build and iterate applications for Azure,” said Waldemar Hummer, co-founder and CTO of LocalStack.

Traditional cloud application development workflows require provisioning actual infrastructure to perform non-production activity like development, testing, debugging and validation. Since cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure are intended to support production applications, provisioning a cloud environment introduces delays, security risks, cloud cost implications and complexity that slow down the pipeline and inhibit quality. Agentic AI intensifies these challenges as software engineering teams face pressure to validate and ship a higher volume of AI-generated code to production.

LocalStack for Azure uses the APIs for Microsoft Azure cloud services to emulate how customers' applications will behave once they are deployed to the cloud. Running as a lightweight container on the customer's private infrastructure, LocalStack allows Microsoft Azure customers to run and test their application against a local cloud environment that simulates how it will behave once deployed to the production environment.

Software teams building Azure applications can use the same application code and Infrastructure as Code files they use today but can push development and test workloads to the container as the endpoint. Once the developer or AI agent validates code in the local environment, they can seamlessly push to a live cloud environment for final staging or production. This unlocks several advantages over traditional cloud-native application development workflows:



Agentic cloud development: Enterprises can provide their autonomous AI agents a simulated cloud environment that runs locally so they can perform early-stage development without requiring access to a cloud environment or struggling with the delays of cloud-hosted environments.

Instant validation of code updates: Since LocalStack only simulates how the application will behave on Azure, code updates are validated instantly. By contrast, many cloud environments take 15 minutes or longer to provision when pushing code updates, introducing delays for development workflows with high rates of iteration.

Single-tenant development environments: Without the security or cost implications of accessing public cloud infrastructure, enterprise engineering teams can give every developer and AI agent a standalone cloud development sandbox environment. This eliminates the need for shared staging environments and unlocks concurrent development and testing across the software organization.

Reproducing production environments: Whereas capturing the state of a live cloud environment is challenging, the containerized nature of a LocalStack environment is easier to snapshot and reproduce at scale. This makes it easier to debug applications by eliminating the complexity of navigating production infrastructure for testing and debugging applications. Cloud cost optimization: Non-production cloud environments are a common source of wasted cloud costs as engineering teams over-provision resources for lightweight development work and leave them running longer than they need. LocalStack allows software teams to run non-production workloads in an isolated local environment that does not contribute to cloud costs.



Common use cases for LocalStack for Azure include:



Autonomous agentic AI sandboxes: Integrating LocalStack accelerates autonomous software development workflows for AI agents by eliminating the delays for cloud provisioning while also optimizing cloud costs and mitigating cloud security risk.

Developer sandboxes: Each developer can access a single-tenant staging environment to experiment and debug the application without the delays of waiting for access to a shared staging environment or complexity of building in the cloud. CI/CD automation: Integrating LocalStack into CI/CD pipelines enables faster unit and integration tests while also eliminating the overhead of maintaining live cloud infrastructure for automated testing.



About LocalStack

LocalStack's mission is to make cloud software development easier, faster and more impactful by unlocking the benefits of local infrastructure for cloud-based application environments. With more than 1,500 customers and hundreds of millions of Docker pulls, LocalStack has become the de facto standard for local cloud development worldwide. LocalStack is remote-first and backed by Notable Capital. For more information, please visit .

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