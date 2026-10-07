New Research Reveals Why Some Food Trends Stick While Others Fade Away

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2027 MorganMyers Food & Flavor Trends Report finds Americans are becoming more selective about trying new foods, offering marketers a timely playbook for turning trends into household staples







MILWAUKEE, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New consumer research finds that only 11% of household grocery decision-makers say newer flavors have become everyday staples in their homes. So, what does it take for a food trend to stick? And can marketers actually improve the odds that theirs will?

These are among the topics explored in the 2027 Food & Flavor Trends Report, released today by food and ag marketing communications firm MorganMyers, a G&S Agency.

Combining a forecast of the 10 top trending flavors with original consumer research and culinary and retail trend analysis, the report goes beyond foodie fads and consumer curiosity and explores what gets shoppers to try something unfamiliar, what brings them back and what ultimately earns a lasting place in their carts, kitchens, and routines.

It also introduces a four-stage marketing playbook with research-backed recommendations to help food marketers move consumers from initial discovery to habitual purchase.

Consumers Are Becoming More Selective About New Flavors

Among the report's key findings:



Americans are losing some of their appetite for experimentation. Amid continued inflationary pressures, interest in trying new flavors declined from 63% in last year's research to 51% in the latest survey.

The real world beats the algorithm. Grocery store displays (74%) and friends and family (60%) lead flavor discovery, ahead of social media (51%). Even among Gen Z, 48% name friends and family as their most trusted source, compared with fewer than 3% who trust social media most.

The grocery store is a key destination for flavor discovery. More than half (54%) of household grocery purchase decision-makers say they are likely to first try a new flavor at home after purchasing it at a grocery store, compared with just 24% at a restaurant.

Sampling and discounts can help close the sale. In-store sampling (66%) and coupons or discounts (64%) are the leading influences that could convince shoppers to try a new flavor. The real opportunity comes after the first purchase. While 92% of consumers say they're likely to buy a new flavor again after a positive experience, affordability (71%), consistent availability (63%) and household approval (59%) are leading factors in turning trial into repeat purchases.



“With interest in trying new flavors declining, food marketers face an even bigger challenge turning a first purchase into a lasting habit,” said Eric Davis, vice president, food & beverage at MorganMyers.“Our research suggests brands need to put as much effort into generating a second and third purchase as they do creating buzz around the next big food trend. The brands that can turn trial into habit have a much better shot at earning a permanent place in shoppers' carts.”

A Four-Stage Playbook for Turning Trends Into Staples

Beyond forecasting the next big flavors, the report explores four stages of the consumer journey: The Spark → The Pantry Test → The Repeat Buy → The Staple Status.

The report offers research-backed recommendations at each stage, from building awareness and encouraging trial through sampling to creating new usage occasions and measuring repeat purchases.

“The playbook connects what consumers need at each stage with practical actions brands can take,” added Steve Halsey, chief growth officer, MorganMyers.“For food marketers under pressure to make their investments count, it offers a way to look beyond launch excitement and build the conditions for repeat purchase.”

The report's Flavor Graveyard section examines what separates short-lived trends, including ruby chocolate and butter boards, from lasting successes such as pumpkin spice and hot honey.

Additional sections revisit the agency's 2026 flavor predictions and explore forces shaping the food industry in 2027, including GLP-1 medications, the increasing importance of value, AI and the continued mainstream adoption of global flavors.









Black Garlic Named 2027 Flavor of the Year

The report also identifies the Top 10 flavors to watch in 2027, naming black garlic as its Flavor of the Year. Half of surveyed consumers expressed interest in trying the ingredient, whose sweet-savory profile is moving beyond fine dining into everyday retail products.

The Top 10 includes black garlic, chili crisp, labneh, Manuka honey, dates, sumac spice, espresso, masa corn, dragon fruit and koji.

Research Methodology

The report combines analysis of culinary, retail, menu and search trends with two nationally representative online surveys conducted in August 2026: one of 389 U.S. adults and another of 351 U.S. household grocery purchase decision-makers. Both surveys carry a margin of error of ±5%.

About MorganMyers, a G&S Agency

MorganMyers, a G&S Agency, is an award-winning food and agriculture marketing communications agency helping food and beverage CPGs, associations and commodity boards turn trends into staples. We're food- and farm-focused strategists, creatives and storytellers passionate about helping brands earn trust and deliver impact. Learn more at MorganMyers.com.

Contact:

Eric Davis, Vice President, Food & Beverage

MorganMyers, a G&S Agency

...

612.202.9407

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



