Turbineone And Openai Partner To Build AI Tools For Frontline Warfighters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies will work together to extend advanced AI capabilities into military operating environments

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurbineOne, the frontline AI company, today announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring advanced AI capabilities into military operating environments.

The companies will work together to bring OpenAI's models into secure computing environments where military users operate. The collaboration will combine OpenAI's frontier AI models with TurbineOne's experience deploying AI software in frontline environments, with a focus on making advanced AI useful where missions happen.

“Frontier AI has enormous potential to support the people responsible for our national security,” said Katrina Mulligan, Head of National Security Partnerships, OpenAI for Government.“Working with TurbineOne will help us explore how advanced AI capabilities can be applied responsibly, securely and effectively to the challenges military users face in operational environments.”

“The future of the frontline requires the best in frontier AI,” said CEO of TurbineOne, Ian Kalin.“OpenAI is pushing the boundaries of what AI can do, and TurbineOne is building the tools that put those capabilities to work for warfighters in the environments where they operate.”

About TurbineOne

TurbineOne is the frontline AI company. Built for defense and national security, its software is deployed globally to help operators find what matters, make decisions with confidence, and coordinate action, even where cloud-dependent AI cannot operate. Learn more at TurbineOne.com.

TurbineOne Media Contact

Jamie De Coster

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