Scout Clean Energy Announces PPA With Oracle For Texas Wind Energy Farm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), a leading North American renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, today announced the signing of a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Oracle for a majority of the output of Scout's operational 300-megawatt (MW) Ranchero Wind Farm in Crockett County, TX. The VPPA is part of Oracle's recently announced investment in over 1.7 GW of renewable energy projects in Texas.

“Oracle is an outstanding partner and we're proud to be a part of their ambitious investment in Texas renewable energy,” said Michael Rucker, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Scout Clean Energy.“Ranchero is one of the cornerstone projects in Scout's portfolio and this VPPA only adds to its outstanding profile.”

Ranchero Wind Farm, located in Crockett County, Texas, reached commercial operations in 2019 and is Scout's largest operating renewable energy project to date. Ranchero produces enough electricity each year to cover 177,000 homes' annual electricity usage and will contribute over $57 million in property taxes to Crockett County over its lifetime.

“Oracle is committed to developing data centers responsibly, especially as AI demand grows. This includes investing in carbon-free electricity that supports the Texas grid,” said Julia Robin, Head of Infrastructure Planning for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.“The Ranchero Wind Project supports our goal to match 100 percent of our custom AI data center electricity with carbon-free electricity by 2035, while enabling a more reliable, resilient, and affordable energy system for Texans.”

Scout Clean Energy is a Brookfield portfolio company.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy is a leading renewable energy developer-owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado responsible for the development of approximately 2,000 MW of operating and under construction renewable energy assets in the US, 1,200 MW of which the company owns and operates. Led by renewable energy veterans, Scout is currently developing a pipeline of more than 22,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 23 states. Scout is a Brookfield portfolio company. For more information, please visit



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