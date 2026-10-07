IMS Legal Strategies Continues Its Growth Strategy With New Expansion Of Life Care Planning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IMS Legal Strategies (IMS) announces a new expansion of its Life Care Planning services, and a continuation of its overall growth strategy, with the acquisition of VocMedEcon (VME), the respected, expert-driven firm based in Arizona. All members of the VME team will join IMS.

DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS Legal Strategies (IMS) announces a new expansion of its Life Care Planning services, and a continuation of its overall growth strategy, with the acquisition of VocMedEcon (VME), the respected, expert-driven firm based in Arizona. All members of the VME team will join IMS.

VME specializes in the evaluation of the economic impact of disability, catastrophic injury, illness and other catalysts of workforce displacement and future medical care. Its independent and certified expert testimony frequently includes Life Care Planning, which is a focus of expansion for IMS. It works with plaintiff and defense legal counsel in the western U.S., as well as nationally and internationally.

“We are growing broadly and deeply so we can continue to stay ahead of our clients' needs at every stage of the legal timeline,” said James Crane, CEO of IMS Legal Strategies.“VME fits all of our criteria for an addition to our company: values-based, client-focused, innovative, and led by its tech-enabled experts. This is an addition of quality talent and experience into our company, which we envision becoming a career destination for experienced life care planners.”

IMS's vision is to elevate its clients' legal strategies at every stage, helping them solve complex challenges related to disputes by providing real-time expertise anywhere in the world.

“VME listens to clients to create custom plans to meet their needs, by doing the right thing” added Crane.“That commitment fits what we strive to accomplish every day across our range of services.”

“We chose IMS so that our experts could join the team growing IMS group of seasoned life care planners,” Lisa Clapp, who founded VME in 1999.“IMS' systems and technology combined with our expertise and track record for clients will combine with a shared mindset about the importance of each client to create a one-of-a-kind opportunity for us all.”

Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

About IMS Legal Strategies

IMS Legal Strategies is a trusted partner to law firms and corporations worldwide, providing the expertise and technology needed to solve complex challenges and position disputes for the best possible outcomes. Our integrated consulting and expert witness solutions span the full litigation lifecycle, helping clients develop informed strategies and present cohesive narratives. We maintain rigorous procedures to protect confidentiality, expert credibility, and case integrity.

The IMS team brings decades of experience in more than 70,000 cases and 6,500 trials. Together, we win. Visit imslegal.com for more.

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