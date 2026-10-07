The Horror Dome Highlights Ten New 2026 Masks For Halloween

The Horror Dome 2026 HD Studios Pro Mask Collection

Lenore Zombie from The Horror Dome's 2026 HD Studios Pro mask collection. Photo credit: The Horror Dome.

The Horror Dome

HD Studios Pro designs span classic monsters, zombies, sinister clowns, and an extraterrestrial intruder.

- Jerry Parrino, owner of The Horror Dome WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Horror Dome is highlighting ten new 2026 HD Studios Pro mask designs as Halloween approaches, giving haunted attraction teams, costume builders, and collectors a range of characters to explore. The seasonal selection includes classic monsters, several distinct undead faces, a two-faced jester, and an alien, with individual designs that can establish the direction of a complete costume. HD Studios Pro is The Horror Dome's professional mask line, built from durable latex with character-driven sculpting, hand-painted finishes, and hand-placed hair.The featured lineup comprises The Monster, Two Faced Jester, Bad Moon Werewolf, The Mummy, Father, Fat Zombie, Fat Zombie Clown, Screamer Zombie, Lenore Zombie, and Alien Intruder. The company introduced the group in its first look at the 2026 HD Studios Pro mask collection. This October spotlight brings those characters together for shoppers planning their Halloween looks and attraction scenes.Classic creatures and an unsettling jesterThe Monster offers a Frankenstein-inspired character with hand-laid hair, painted detail, and a chest cover plate. The coverage can be incorporated beneath a shirt or jacket, helping connect the mask to the rest of a costume. This familiar silhouette is right at home in a laboratory scene or an abandoned workshop.Two Faced Jester combines two faces in one over-the-head design, framed by a traditional jester hat. White facial coloring and a distorted expression give the character its theatrical identity. The mask can suggest a sinister court entertainer, a cursed carnival performer, or a figure discovered inside a forgotten theater, depending on the clothing and setting.Bad Moon Werewolf features a projecting canine muzzle, visible teeth, and long hair that extends toward the chest. The mask is hand-painted throughout, making it a ready base for a wolf-man character. Torn-looking clothing and a woodland setting are possible creative directions.The Mummy combines an over-the-head design with real bandages and painted detail. The character suggests a tomb, an archaeological discovery, or an ancient figure returning to life. Carrying the wrapped look into the clothing ties the whole character together.Undead faces with different character directionsFather presents an aged corpse with a decayed skull face, exposed teeth, long gray-white hair, and dried moss details. Its neck and chest coverage can help connect the mask with clothing. A cemetery caretaker, a figure in an old family portrait, or a presence inside a neglected chapel are possible interpretations for this character.Fat Zombie has an oversized undead face, multiple chins, open sores, crooked teeth, and sparse hair. The hand-painted finish brings out each of those details. Pair it with an overcoat or distressed everyday clothes, and let the performer's posture and pace tell the rest of the story.Fat Zombie Clown takes the undead theme into carnival territory. Smeared makeup, damaged teeth, a dark clown nose, and matted hair shape the face. The design can be paired with worn clown clothing or an overcoat to suggest an entertainer whose act has taken a disturbing turn, making it a distinct option within the zombie lineup.Screamer Zombie centers on an open-mouth expression, sunken cheeks, hollow eyes, and exposed-bone detail. The face appears caught in a permanent scream. That frozen expression does much of the acting, whether the scene is an outbreak or a lone figure in a graveyard.Lenore Zombie brings an undead female character to the collection, with hollow eyes, sunken cheeks, decaying facial detail, and dark teeth and hair. A funeral veil, aged dress, or worn nightgown could establish different identities around the same mask. She fits naturally into a haunted family story, a cemetery scene, or a ghostly bride.Alien Intruder adds a science fiction direction.Alien Intruder features an enlarged head, prominent dark eyes, pale coloring, and a stern expression. The hand-painted, over-the-head design extends the selection beyond earthly monsters. Add a bodysuit, jacket, or hooded garment, then stage it at a crash site or abandoned research station.Building a costume around the faceThe range gives Halloween planners several ways to connect a mask with a story. A familiar monster can be placed in an unexpected setting; an undead face can be given a former occupation through clothing; and a jester or clown can borrow details from an abandoned performance space. These creative choices help turn a selected face into a character with a recognizable role.A finished look also depends on the areas around the mask. Clothing at the neckline, compatible hands, and the intended lighting can all affect how the character reads. Reviewing the whole costume in a mirror or a test photograph allows the wearer to see where the pieces meet and whether the facial detail remains visible from the planned viewing distance.Product photographs and current listings are available through The Horror Dome's new HD Studios masks collection. Customers can use individual product pages to compare details and check current availability. The ten featured designs represent the 2026 group highlighted here; the online collection may include additional products. Purchasing and delivery information should be confirmed for the selected mask before ordering for a specific date.About The Horror DomeEstablished in 1999, The Horror Dome is an online retailer and manufacturer of Halloween and horror products based in Port Washington, New York. Its range includes masks, costumes, props, animatronics, and decorations for haunted attractions, home haunters, filmmakers, collectors, and Halloween enthusiasts.

Penny Beaty

The Horror Dome

+1 516-238-5108

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The Horror Dome Highlights Ten New 2026 Masks for Halloween News Provided By Penny Beaty Consulting October 07, 2026, 15:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail



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