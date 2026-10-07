Campbell & Prebish Closes Notable $36 Million Port Royal Estate Amid $215 Million Summer Sales Surge

The custom London Bay Homes development highlights remarkable market activity in Naples' premier waterfront neighborhood, driven by high buyer demand

- Richard Prebish of Campbell & Prebish at William Raveis Real EstateNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Richard Prebish of Campbell & Prebish at William Raveis Real Estate, a top-performing luxury agent with over $1.5 billion in sales since 2020, has closed a notable $36 million sale for a custom waterfront estate in the exclusive enclave of Port Royal. The sale represents an exceptional collaboration between developer London Bay Homes and Campbell & Prebish, highlighting the continuous demand for world-class design and craftsmanship in Southwest Florida's most coveted coastal neighborhood.Encompassing 9,059 square feet of living space, the newly constructed estate exemplifies modern coastal living with contemporary architecture designed by Stofft Cooney Architects and interiors fully furnished by Romanza Interior Design.Engineered for grand entertaining and private relaxation, the residence features a formal dining room accompanied by a wine bar, a club room, dual dedicated studies, and a chef's kitchen paired with a full-service prep kitchen. Expansive glass walls open to meticulously curated exterior grounds featuring a custom 63-foot pool and spa, outdoor fireplace, fully equipped alfresco kitchen, and lush native landscaping. Second-level guest accommodations are anchored by a VIP suite, an exercise studio, an upper-level lounge with balcony access, elevator access, and a full-home generator."This home represents the seamless execution of luxury development in Port Royal, where contemporary architectural vision meets the highest standard of interior design," said Toby Cloutier, Director of Business Development for London Bay Homes. "To complete a transaction of this scale in the middle of summer reinforces the incredible appetite buyers have for premier residences in Naples."Across the neighborhood, buyer demand has continued to grow even as available inventory remains constrained. A major catalyst for this surge is the impending return of the neighborhood's focal point: the new Port Royal Club. The club is set to begin the first phase of its highly anticipated opening on October 17, generating significant momentum and urgency across the city."Since mid-June, my partner, Tom Campbell, and I have closed approximately $215 million in sales over three months," reported Prebish. "With the exception of one transaction in Old Naples, that entire sales volume of $215 million has been in Port Royal-a striking concentration of activity that reflects the interest we are experiencing firsthand. In just the past three months, Tom and I have worked with the seller and/or the buyer in 7 transactions over $15 million, three of which were over the $35 million price point."In conversations with prospective buyers, the Club's approaching opening has injected a sense of urgency into the market, with buyers seeking to secure properties ahead of expected competition this fall."In my experience, interest in the neighborhood is as strong as I have ever seen, at times recalling the intensity of the pandemic-era market," added Prebish, who is also a resident of Port Royal. "The excitement surrounding the new beach club is palpable. Its opening comes up in nearly every conversation with neighbors and is a reflection of how much the Club means to this community."The new approximately 62,000 square foot clubhouse will feature West Indies inspired architecture with indoor and outdoor dining capturing Gulf views, a Sunset Bar, casual and à la carte dining, an after-dinner lounge and piano bar, and a celebration ballroom. The beachfront amenities are complemented by spa, fitness, and tennis facilities located across Gordon Drive."For buyers, the appeal extends beyond the amenities themselves," Prebish noted. "The Club has long been a gathering place for generations of Port Royal families, where friendships and traditions are part of daily life. Its next chapter brings renewed attention to that sense of community and, based on our recent sales and ongoing conversations, is already influencing how buyers think about their next move."For more information about Campell & Prebish | William Raveis Real Estate, visit,For more information about London Bay Homes, visit,About Campbell & Prebish | William Raveis Real EstateCampbell & Prebish is a top-producing luxury real estate team operating within William Raveis Real Estate. Specializing in Naples' premier coastal communities-including Port Royal, Aqualane Shores, and Old Naples-the team is led by Tom Campbell and Richard Prebish II. Known for discretion, deep local roots, and market mastery, Campbell & Prebish consistently guide many of the region's most significant residential transactions. Learn more atAbout London BayFor more than 35 years, London Bay has innovated inspired living in Southwest Florida. The company offers a full spectrum of development, homebuilding and design services, including an in-house team of interior designers, architects and renovation specialists. London Bay is big enough to do big things, but small enough to do them exceptionally. The company approaches every project with a fresh, creative perspective, partners only with best-in-class colleagues and is dedicated to higher and enduring standards, integrity and environmental stewardship. Learn more at

Kennedey Martinek

Lion & Orb

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Campbell & Prebish Closes Notable $36 Million Port Royal Estate Amid $215 Million Summer Sales Surge News Provided By Lion & Orb October 07, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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