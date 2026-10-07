Omnia Wellness Center Brings Fotona4glowtm Two-Laser Technology To Encino

Omnia Wellness Center co-founders Yazmin Islas and Yaroslava Markov at their Encino, California location

The women behind Omnia Wellness Center, a woman-owned aesthetics and wellness center in Encino.

Advanced laser treatment room at Omnia Wellness Center in Encino, California, featuring Fotona technology for personalized aesthetic treatments.

Woman-owned Omnia Wellness Center introduces Fotona 4Glow®, combining Dynamis Pro and StarWalker laser technologies in one advanced four-step treatment.

- Yazmin Islas, MSN, RN & Yaroslava Markov, MSN, APRN, FNP-BCENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ENCINO, Calif. - Omnia Wellness Center, a woman-owned aesthetics and wellness center in Encino, California, has introduced Fotona4GLOWTM, a newly launched multi-step laser treatment that combines two advanced Fotona laser platforms in one comprehensive treatment protocol.The treatment brings together the Fotona Dynamis Pro and StarWalker MaQX, allowing complementary laser technologies and wavelengths to be used as part of a coordinated approach to facial rejuvenation. With both advanced Fotona platforms available in-house, Omnia is bringing the new Fotona4GLOWTM protocol directly to patients in Encino and the greater San Fernando Valley.“Being able to bring this technology to Encino is incredibly exciting for us,” said Yazmin Islas, MSN, RN, co-founder of Omnia Wellness Center.“From the beginning, our goal has been bigger than simply opening another med spa. We wanted to build a place where advanced technology, education and individualized care come together. We are proud that Omnia is now the only practice in Encino offering Fotona 4Glow.”Founded by Yazmin Islas, MSN, RN, and Yaroslava Markov, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, Omnia Wellness Center was created by two healthcare professionals and single mothers who shared a vision of creating a different kind of aesthetics and wellness center-one where patients could access advanced aesthetic technology while receiving highly individualized care.Omnia has invested in both the Fotona Dynamis Pro and Fotona StarWalker MaQX, creating a comprehensive laser program that includes Fotona4D, SmoothEye, LipLaseTM, TightSculpting, VectorLift, pigmentation treatments, skin resurfacing, acne and acne-scar treatments, tattoo removal and other advanced laser applications.The introduction of 4Glowexpands those capabilities by bringing the two Fotona platforms together as part of a single multi-step treatment experience.“We don't believe every patient needs more filler or the same treatment plan,” Islas said.“Sometimes the conversation needs to be about skin quality, collagen, pigmentation, texture or laxity. Having these technologies available allows us to look at the entire picture and recommend what actually makes sense for that individual.”Omnia's approach extends beyond aesthetics. The center also offers injectables, IV therapy, hormone optimization, medical weight management and other personalized wellness services, creating an environment where aesthetic and wellness goals can be addressed under one roof.Since opening in Encino in 2026, Omnia Wellness Center has focused on combining advanced technology with an approachable, highly personalized patient experience. The addition of Fotona 4Glowrepresents the next stage of that growth and reinforces the founders' goal of bringing innovative aesthetic treatment options to the San Fernando Valley.About Omnia Wellness CenterOmnia Wellness Center is a woman-owned aesthetics and wellness center located in Encino, California. Founded by Yazmin Islas, MSN, RN, and Yaroslava Markov, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, Omnia combines advanced aesthetic technology with individualized wellness services. Services include laser aesthetics, injectables, skin rejuvenation, IV therapy, hormone optimization, medical weight management and personalized wellness programs.Omnia Wellness Center16430 Ventura Blvd., Suite 207Encino, CA 91436818-386-8511Instagram: @omnia_wellnesscenter

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Omnia Wellness Center Brings Fotona4GLOWTM Two-Laser Technology to Encino News Provided By Omnia Wellness Center October 07, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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