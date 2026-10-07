Packetviper Paper Selected For Presentation At 2027 Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Research examines practical cybersecurity controls for remote transportation OT field sites when infrastructure modernization cannot happen immediately

- Francesco Trama, PacketViper CEOPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PacketViper today announced that its paper,“A Packet-Layer Capability Triad as a Candidate Compensating Control for Remote Operational Technology, with Application to Transportation Field Sites” (TRBAM-27-00219), has been accepted for presentation at the Transportation Research Board's (TRB) 2027 Annual Meeting, taking place January 10–14, 2027, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.The paper examines a practical challenge facing transportation organizations responsible for remote operational technology (OT) field sites: how to reduce cybersecurity risk when traditional infrastructure improvements-including network segmentation, protocol modernization, and equipment replacement-cannot be implemented immediately.At many remote transportation sites, modernization projects can be constrained by cost, outage requirements, legacy equipment, limited staffing, and the operational difficulty of taking systems out of service. These constraints can leave organizations managing known cybersecurity risks while longer-term improvements remain pending.PacketViper's research examines whether a defined set of packet-layer capabilities can provide meaningful risk reduction during this interim period. The paper proposes a three-part capability set as a candidate compensating control for remote transportation OT environments.Importantly, this does not position packet-layer capabilities as a replacement for segmentation. Where segmentation is feasible and appropriate, it remains an important architectural control. Instead, the paper considers whether packet-layer capabilities can provide an additional layer of risk reduction when organizational or operational constraints prevent immediate implementation of more fundamental infrastructure changes.“Transportation organizations are dealing with a very real gap between the cybersecurity improvements they know they need and what they can immediately implement in the field,” said Francesco Trama, CEO of PacketViper.“Remote OT environments can be particularly difficult to modernize because the systems must remain available, the equipment may be difficult to replace, and resources are often limited. We wanted to examine the practical risk reduction during that period-not as a substitute for sound network architecture, but as a way to help address risk while longer-term improvements are being planned and implemented.”The research is particularly relevant to transportation environments that depend on geographically distributed OT systems, including remote field sites supporting traffic management, roadway infrastructure, and other operational functions. These systems can be difficult to modernize because cybersecurity decisions must account for availability, safety, legacy technology, and continuity of operations.Acceptance for presentation at the TRB Annual Meeting places the research within a national forum bringing together transportation researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and industry experts to examine challenges and advances across the transportation sector.The public TRB Annual Meeting program, including paper abstracts, is expected to be available in early November through the TRB Annual Meeting website.About PacketViperPacketViper provides cybersecurity capabilities designed to help organizations protect operational technology and critical infrastructure environments. Its technology provides visibility and control at the packet layer, supporting organizations as they work to identify, manage, and reduce cybersecurity risk across complex operational networks.For more information, visit PacketViper's website. packetviper

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PacketViper Paper Selected for Presentation at 2027 Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting News Provided By PacketViper, LLC October 07, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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