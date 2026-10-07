American Conference Institute Announces Expanded 2027 False Claims And Qui Tam Enforcement Forum

American Conference Institute's 14th Annual Advanced Forum on False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement returns to New York City, January 28–29, 2027.

Brenna Jenny, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, addresses legal, government, and industry professionals at ACI's False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement Forum.

Leading False Claims Act practitioners share perspectives during a panel discussion at ACI's False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement Forum.

New Healthcare and Procurement & Defense tracks respond to record False Claims Act recoveries and an evolving enforcement landscape.

- Michael Granston, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a record-breaking year for False Claims Act enforcement, American Conference Institute (ACI) has announced its 14th Annual Advanced Forum on False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement, taking place January 28–29, 2027, at Well& by Durst in New York City.

The announcement comes as False Claims Act enforcement reaches historic levels. The U.S. Department of Justice reported more than $6.8 billion in FCA settlements and judgments in FY2025, the highest single-year total in the Act's history. More than $5.7 billion involved healthcare-related matters, while relators filed a record 1,297 qui tam lawsuits.

Against this backdrop, ACI's 2027 Forum will bring together government, in-house counsel, defense attorneys, and the relators' bar to examine the enforcement priorities, litigation developments, and compliance risks shaping the next phase of FCA enforcement.

New for 2027: Dedicated Industry Tracks

For the first time, the 2027 Forum will feature dedicated Healthcare and Procurement & Defense tracks, allowing attendees to dive deeper into the FCA risks, enforcement activity, and compliance challenges affecting their industries.

The Healthcare track will examine the latest FCA enforcement trends affecting healthcare organizations, payers, and providers - from managed care and Medicare Advantage to home health, skilled nursing, and the Anti-Kickback Statute. Meanwhile, attendees participating in the Procurement & Defense track will explore emerging FCA exposure for government contractors across defense, procurement, cybersecurity, pricing, contract compliance, and evolving federal requirements.

Conference Co-Chairs

This year's conference co-chairs represent perspectives from across the FCA landscape: Michael Granston, Partner at Covington & Burling LLP and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Civil Division, U.S. Department of Justice; Julie Bracker, Partner at Bracker & Marcus LLC; and Alice Eldridge, Senior Vice-President & General Counsel at BAE Systems.

“The Forum provides an invaluable opportunity to engage with learned colleagues representing the full array of False Claims Act stakeholders. If you practice in this area, this is a conference you do not want to miss,” said Granston.

“The ACI's FCA conference is truly unique by bringing all stakeholders-industry, government, defense, and relator's counsel-into the same room,” said Bracker.

“This is the one conference each year I try to leave time for on my calendar,” Eldrige said.

Key Issues Taking Center Stage

Several current and emerging FCA topics will take center stage as government officials and legal professionals share their insights throughout the two-day Forum. Topics to be discussed include:

.Materiality, causation, and scienter in FCA litigation;

.DEI and Civil Rights Fraud Initiative enforcement;

.Customs, tariffs, and the Trade Fraud Task Force;

.Healthcare FCA enforcement and Medicare Advantage;

.Procurement, defense, and government contracting fraud;

.Cybersecurity and Civil Cyber-Fraud enforcement;

.Civil and criminal parallel proceedings; and

.AI, data mining, and DOJ's FOCUS initiative.

ACI's Forum is designed to bring all sides of the FCA into one room - government, relators, defense counsel, and in-house practitioners - to examine the same enforcement developments from different perspectives.

Government and Enforcement Perspectives

In addition to real-world insights shared by legal peers, attendees also will hear from former and current U.S. enforcement officials, including:

.Matthew Kuehn, Assistant Attorney General, Washington State Attorney General's Office;

.Kevin Lownds, Division Chief of the Medicaid Fraud Division, Massachusetts Attorney General's Office;

.Joseph Hunt, former Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division;

.Jaime Raich, former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; and

.Larissa Payne, Director, Medicaid Fraud Division, Washington State Attorney General's Office.

Event Details

The Forum will take place:

January 28–29, 2027

Well& by Durst | New York, NY

Registration:

About the American Conference Institute (ACI)

For over 40 years, American Conference Institute has provided opportunities that bring together business leaders, professionals, and international experts from around the world to learn, meet, network, and make contacts that create opportunities. Our conferences and related products connect the power of people with the power of information, a powerful combination for business growth and success.

Amy Au

American Conference Institute

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