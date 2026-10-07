ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 8.12 Crore In Myanmar-Origin Areca Nut Smuggling Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Aizawl, Oct 7 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Aizawl Sub-Zonal Office, has provisionally attached 10 immovable properties worth Rs 8.12 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with an organised cross-border smuggling network involving dry areca nuts of Myanmar origin (Burmese betel nut), the central probe agency said on Wednesday.

An official statement said that the ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Imphal and the subsequent chargesheet on August 29, 2025.

The CBI investigation alleged large-scale smuggling of dry areca nuts from Myanmar into India through Mizoram by use of fraudulent e-way bills, forged documents and other means. According to the statement, the investigation revealed alleged smuggling of 3103 MT (approx.) of dry areca nuts, having an assessable value of about Rs 1,022.25 crore, resulting in alleged loss of Basic Customs Duty of Rs 408.90 crore (approx).

Investigation has revealed that an organised network wherein Myanmar/Burmese suppliers smuggled areca nuts into India through the Tiau River and border areas around Zokhawthar in Champhai district. Local facilitators based in Mizoram procured the smuggled areca nuts, arranged their storage and transportation and facilitated their onward movement towards Assam and other destinations.

Investigation also revealed alleged use of local persons as claimants/owners of intercepted consignments before Customs authorities and routing of substantial funds through bank accounts and money exchangers for settlement of payments with suppliers situated in Myanmar, the statement said.

Earlier, during the search proceedings, various bank accounts maintained by the accused and other beneficiaries were frozen under the provisions of PMLA, wherein bank balances to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore (approx.) were found and frozen.

Investigation under PMLA, scrutiny of bank accounts and examination of material seized during searches revealed substantial financial transactions, cash deposits and withdrawals and acquisition of immovable properties out of proceeds generated from the smuggling activities.

The investigation revealed involvement of Zosangpuii, Thangkhanmunga, Zonsanga and Sangneihvela in procurement, transportation, storage and trading of smuggled areca nuts of Myanmar origin and generation of substantial monetary benefits therefrom.

Further investigation has revealed that several immovable properties were acquired directly or indirectly out of such proceeds. Significantly, the attached properties include Hotel Jade situated at Bethel Veng, Champhai, together with the underlying land, which has been valued at Rs 6.29 crore (approx).

Investigation revealed that Hotel Jade was constructed from the money generated through the illegal smuggling and trading of areca nuts of Myanmar origin. Accordingly, under the Provisional Attachment Order on September 4, 2026, ED provisionally attached 10 immovable properties having an aggregate value of Rs 8,12,74,399 comprising Hotel Jade, residential land and other landed properties situated in and around Champhai district in Mizoram.

The properties have been identified as direct Proceeds of Crime and value thereof and have been attached under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. Thus, with the provisional attachment of immovable properties worth Rs 8.12 crore and freezing of bank balances of Rs 1.20 crore (approx.), the total value of Proceeds of Crime secured in the case stands at Rs 9.33 crore (approx.). Further investigation is underway.