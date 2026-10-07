GL Communications Highlights Telecom And IT Consulting For Complex Network Requirements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. highlights its professional telecommunications engineering and IT consulting services for organizations planning, upgrading, implementing and troubleshooting complex communications networks. GL provides engineering and technical expertise across wired and wireless networks.

Planning and implementing telecommunications infrastructure upgrades requires expertise across multiple technologies and standards. Customers need assistance with system design, procurement, vendor selection, installation, testing and network validation. GL provides on-site and remote support throughout all phases of the project lifecycle.

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GL provides a broad range of professional consulting services, including project management and proposal development, communications system design and planning, telecom system implementation, procurement and vendor analysis, cost estimates, site surveys and field testing, hardware installation and troubleshooting, frequency planning and interference studies, fiber optic system design and inspection, and LAN, MAN, WAN and VoIP design and implementation.

Vikram Kulkarni, Sales Director of GL Communications, states,“GL combines decades of telecommunications engineering experience with extensive test and measurement capabilities to address complex network requirements. Our consulting expertise spans wireless and wired technologies including legacy and next generation networks. We support customers from system planning and design through implementation, testing, troubleshooting and validation. We also provide software and hardware development services.”

For wireless and radio communications, GL's consulting expertise includes commercial and public safety communications, cellular networks, microwave systems, frequency planning, radio propagation and coverage analysis.

For fiber optic and high-speed networks, GL provides expertise in fiber optic system design, installation and inspection, optical link budget analysis, OTDR testing and end-to-end power loss testing for SONET and Gigabit Ethernet networks.

GL also supports IP and enterprise networks, including LAN, MAN and WAN network design and implementation, traffic monitoring, network assessment and performance testing. For traditional and hybrid communications environments, GL provides expertise across TDM, PSTN, leased T1, DSL, Frame Relay, ISDN and networks combining legacy and next-generation technologies.

A key aspect of GL's consulting capabilities is the combination of engineering expertise with in-house test and measurement capabilities. GL develops solutions for analyzing and emulating wireless, Ethernet/IP, optical and TDM networks. This combination enables GL engineers to support customers not only in designing and implementing communications systems, but also in testing, measuring, troubleshooting and validating network performance.

GL's end-to-end project support extends from planning and system design to procurement, implementation, field testing, troubleshooting and validation. The company brings real-world project experience supporting complex telecommunications requirements for transit, government and communications networks.

With more than 40 years of telecommunications expertise, GL combines broad technology knowledge across wireless, fiber optic, Ethernet/IP, TDM, PSTN, microwave, satellite and other communications networks with comprehensive telecom test and measurement capabilities. GL Communications is also certified as a Small Business Enterprise / Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.

Whether planning a new communications system, upgrading existing infrastructure, evaluating network performance or addressing a complex telecommunications requirement, GL's consulting services provide engineering and technical support across the project lifecycle.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of Telecommunications and IT consulting services with over 40 years of experience.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: ...

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