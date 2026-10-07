Anthropic Recognizes Intuitive.Ai As A Preferred Partner In Claude Partner Network



As a recognized Preferred Partner, Intuitive.ai will accelerate the co-innovate and co-build partnership with Anthropic for industry-specific AI solutions to help enterprises deliver measurable business outcomes.

Our Claude-certified forward-deployed engineers and applied AI scientists accelerate agentic AI from pilot-to-production-to-adoption at-scale. IntuitiveIQTM, our decision intelligence engine with agentic control plane is deeply integrated with Claude delivering governed, decision-grade outcomes.

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive.ai is one of a select few firms to earn“Preferred” Partner status in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, out of 40,000+ applicants since the program launched. This recognition reflects the depth and maturity of our Anthropic Applied AI practice, with 100's of Claude-certified professionals, FDEs and scientists co-innovating, co-building and deploying industry-specific AI solutions at-scale for enterprises globally. This partnership uniquely positions us to help enterprises adopt AI by combining Claude's reasoning capabilities, the deterministic actions of IntuitiveIQTM and Intuitive.ai's AI engineering expertise.

“Enterprises have seen the promise of AI. Now they need governed AI adoption at scale, with trust, explainability, auditability, and measurable ROI. Next wave of AI Adoption at-scale will be led by the business users leveraging multi-model multi-agentic orchestration system which is intuitive, and the one that delivers decision-grade outcomes.” said Jay Modh, CEO of Intuitive.ai.“Anthropic Claude paired with the IntuitiveIQTM decision intelligence engine and agentic control plane is what moves AI pilots into governed, industry-specific use cases in production.”

Intuitive.ai's Anthropic practice combines our forward deployed engineering, enterprise context, intent, persona and governance to help enterprises with:



Idea to Adoption. A structured adoption approach that turns priority use cases into production deployments.

Secure and Governed by Design. Identity, governance, observability, risk and orchestration, with human-in-the-loop controls built in from day one. Decision Intelligence and Agentic Control Plane. IntuitiveIQTM grounds Claude in governed business meaning of data to support decision-grade outcomes.

Intuitive.ai + Anthropic in action:



Insurance: A global Insurer transformed policy underwriting, delivering more accurate financial risk assessment and faster claims processing by reducing document handling time using Claude Code and Claude Models.

Financial Services: A fund administration company built a defensible, regulator-ready, self-evaluating multi-agent orchestration system with advanced token optimization and LLM routing, cutting inference costs by 30%+ using Claude models, Claude API and Code.

Healthcare: A major integrated health system transformed patient access and revenue cycle operations using Claude Cowork and Claude Code, cutting administrative workload by 20% while keeping clinicians in control of care decisions.

Energy: A power systems leader improved asset performance management, achieving 40%+ faster inspection-to-insight-to-action, and deployed multiple enterprise AI use cases across business units using the Claude product suite. Manufacturing: A leading cable and wire manufacturer delivered AI-driven process optimization recommendations to manufacturing line operators, increasing production yield by 28% and higher quality, with Claude Models and API integrated with SAP.

For more case-studies and use-cases refer to:



Our Anthropic practice page:

Our IntuitiveIQTM platform: Our induction in the Claude Partner Network:

About Intuitive.ai:

Intuitive.ai is a business outcomes focused AI-native product and engineering company helping enterprises implement and adopt AI at-scale with governance built on highly resilient and secure AI infrastructure. For more details on our AI Engineering capabilities:

About the Claude Partner Network:

The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with firms that help customers put Claude into production. It recognizes partners based on the depth of their Claude practice, including certified practitioners, customers deployed in production and public customer case studies across three tiers: Select, Preferred and Global Premier.

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Natallia Beliakova: ...

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