Calgon Carbon Marks Major Expansion Of Texas Facility, Nearly Doubling Reactivated Carbon Output Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-million-dollar investment strengthens Gulf Coast operations, U.S. manufacturing and environmental infrastructure

CROSBY, Texas, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgon Carbon Corporation (“Calgon Carbon”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405), today celebrates the completion of a multi-million-dollar investment to expand and enhance its Crosby, Texas, facility, nearly doubling the site's output capacity for reactivated carbon and strengthening the company's ability to serve industrial customers across the Gulf Coast.

Highlights



The multi-million-dollar investment nearly doubles the Crosby facility's output capacity for reactivated carbon, expanding Calgon Carbon's ability to serve industrial customers across the Gulf Coast.



The expansion strengthens Calgon Carbon's domestic reactivation infrastructure in one of the nation's most important industrial regions, building on the company's presence in Texas.

Expanded reactivation capacity advances a more circular approach to activated carbon, extending the useful life of an essential purification material while reducing waste, lowering overall treatment costs, and strengthening the supply chain.



The expansion represents the latest investment in Calgon Carbon's growing U.S. operations and builds on the company's presence in Texas since acquiring the facility in 2024. Strategically located in one of the nation's most important industrial regions, the Crosby facility serves as a key Gulf Coast base for Calgon Carbon's activated carbon reactivation operations.

“The strength of American industry is deeply connected to the Gulf Coast, and our Crosby operation is a vital part of that ecosystem,” said Steve Schott, President and CEO of Calgon Carbon.“With Kuraray's support, this investment expands our reactivation capacity and strengthens the domestic infrastructure needed to meet growing demand. We're investing for the long term in the technology, people and capabilities that will define the future of our industry.”

Activated carbon is used by industrial customers across a wide range of applications to capture contaminants and support purification processes. Through Calgon Carbon's thermal reactivation process, spent activated carbon can be restored for reuse, reducing waste, lowering overall treatment costs, and advancing sustainability while strengthening the supply chain.

Reactivation is an important part of Calgon Carbon's lifecycle approach to activated carbon. The process reduces the need for newly manufactured carbon and carries a significantly lower carbon footprint than producing and supplying virgin activated carbon. With the Crosby expansion nearly doubling reactivated carbon output capacity, Calgon Carbon is strengthening the infrastructure available to industrial customers throughout the Gulf Coast.

"This is a real step change for our Gulf Coast customers. By nearly doubling our reactivation capacity at Crosby, we can keep more carbon working, cut waste and treatment costs, and give customers a reliable domestic supply they can count on. Demand is growing, and we intend to stay ahead of it," said Jenalle Brewer, Executive Vice President of Calgon Carbon.

The Crosby expansion builds on Calgon Carbon's broader commitment to domestic activated carbon manufacturing and reactivation infrastructure. Calgon Carbon operates a network of manufacturing and reactivation facilities that supports customers across the United States and around the world.

For more information about Calgon Carbon and its reactivation services, customers can contact Calgon Carbon at 1-800-4-CARBON or visit CalgonCarbon.com.

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products - in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth forms - to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world. Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,750 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia and Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron. Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March 2018. Visit CalgonCarbon.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jay Kissman

Director, Global Marketing & Communications

Calgon Carbon Corporation | A Kuraray Company

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Theresa Ferguson

President, Marketers Group

(on behalf of Calgon Carbon)

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312-585-7113